Saudi Arabia unveils robot for cleaning beaches

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Global (RSG), on Friday, January 26, unveiled an innovative beach cleaning robot to keep the picturesque sands free of waste.

This state-of-the-art robot is capable of identifying items as small as 1 cm, making it effective in removing plastic waste and debris accurately, without impacting the environment.

It also features the ability to be controlled remotely, and ensures comprehensive cleaning results without causing any harm to the environment, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The robot was also designed to be highly flexible; This allows it to easily move between furniture and other objects, which is usually a challenge for similar robots on the market, and it can cover an area of ​​3,000 square meters in just one hour.

The beach cleaning robot will initially be operated in the Red Sea destination to preserve its beautiful landscapes and world-class resorts.

This major achievement indicates Red Sea International’s dedication to preserving the beauty of the beaches for its visitors and embodies the harmony between luxury travel experiences and sustainable environmental practices.

It is noteworthy that the Red Sea destination received its first visitors in 2023 with the opening of two of its hotels. Its international airport has been receiving a regular schedule of flights since September 2023.

The 2030 project aims to build 50 resorts in the Red Sea, encompassing 8,000 hotel units, over 1,000 residential units, luxury marinas, golf courses, and entertainment facilities.