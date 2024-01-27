Saudi Arabia announces abaya option for female bus drivers

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Transport General Authority (TGA) has announced that female bus drivers can wear abaya as a uniform.
This comes as the authority on Friday, January 26, approved special uniforms for bus transportation activities in the Kingdom. The decision will be effective from April 27, 2024, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
Bus transportation activities
- Specialized transport
- Bus rental and guidance
- Educational transport
- International passenger transport
Uniform code for male and female bus drivers
Male drivers
- Approved uniform— National dress with boots or shoes, and an optional Shemagh/Ghutra or black cap
Or
- Mandatory uniform— Long-sleeved blue shirt, black trousers, a black belt, and black boots.
Female drivers
- Approved uniform— Abaya with boots or shoes, and optional head cover, or a black cap
Or
- Mandatory uniform— Long-sleeved blue shirt, black trousers, black belt, and black boots.
The authority permits establishments to create their uniforms, requiring prior approval.
The initiative aims to standardize driver appearances, enhance service quality, and improve the overall image of the vital sector in Saudi Arabia, serving various citizens, tourists, and visitors.
The authority is committed to consistently serving beneficiaries, ensuring high standards of quality and satisfaction in transport services across the Kingdom.