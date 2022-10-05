‘Lipstick on a pig’: Bandi Sanjay reacts to KCR’s BRS

Published: 5th October 2022 5:28 pm IST
Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar. Photo: Screengrab.

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday reacted to the launch of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and termed it as ‘putting lipstick on a pig’.

The Karimnagar MP took to Twitter to criticise the development and said, “TRS to BRS is like “Putting lipstick on a pig”. #TwitterTillu Claimed to be Game Changers… But father became a Name Changer. People are the ultimate Fate Changers !!”

Kumar targeted Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao taunting the latter over the new name of the party. In its response to Kumar’s tweet the Telangana Rashtra Samithi member Krishank Manne said, “Are you referring to this example as “Putting Lipstick to a Pig” ?? We didn’t know BJP is so expert about LipSticks and Makeup #TambakuTillu funny guy”

