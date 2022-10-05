TRS to BRS: From Owaisi to Swamy, reactions galore for KCR’s national push

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday launched his national party Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). Post the announcement, reactions from all sides of the political spectrum ranged from appreciations to denouncements.

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar reacted to the development and said that the name change from TRS to BRS is like “Putting lipstick on a pig.”

“TRS to BRS is like “Putting lipstick on a pig”. #TwitterTillu Claimed to be Game Changers… But father became a Name Changer. People are the ultimate Fate Changers !!,” Sanjay remarked.

Telangana Bhartiya Janata Party spokesperson NV Subhash said, It was a ‘ploy’ to divert attention away from his government’s failures. “The new party purchased a 12-seater aircraft worth 100 crores. This is a well-known example of public money being stolen. The BJP will not tolerate this ” he stated.

Hyderabad MP and All India Majlis Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) president, Asaduddin Owaisi took to Twitter to congratulate KCR and said, “Congratulations to @TelanganaCMO on @trspartyonline’s transformation into a national party. My best wishes to the party on their new beginning”

Janata Dal (Secular) president and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy who arrived in Hyderabad on Tuesday, extended greetings to KCR and said, “I was also present at the meeting where Telangana chief minister Mr. K. Chandrasekhar Rao @trspartyonline announced the party as a national party under the name of “Bharat Rashtra Samiti” (BRS). KCR wished him all the best on this occasion”

Rajya Sabha BJP MP Subramanian Swamy also reacted to KCR’s entry into national politics, “Congrats to KCR: He has decided that his party will go national. He already has one big state —Telengana— and can coalesce with others to become national”

Expressing displeasure over the development of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy said, “From 2001 to 2022. KCR strengthened himself financially in the name of Telangana, but, in the process has destroyed the identity of the region. Now after realising that his time is over in the state, he has removed the word ‘Telangana’ from his party,”

After months of portraying himself as a national player and touring states to meet anti-BJP leaders, Telangana chief minister and TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) has launched his national party. The national party, which is expected to be called Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) was launched on Wednesday after a unanimous resolution was passed by the party’s general body in this regard.

A letter was sent to the Election Commission by the party’s general secretary informing the election body of the same.

Party workers celebrated the landmark event by setting up fireworks outside the party office.

The much-anticipated meeting of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi extended executive committee, chaired by KCR began on Wednesday afternoon at the party headquarters in Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad.

Around 280 party leaders, including state executive members, ministers, MPs, legislators, and district unit presidents, were present.

JD (S) leader and former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy arrived in Hyderabad Tuesday night with 20 of his party’s MLAs, as well as two MPs from Tamil Nadu’s Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), including Dalit leader Thirumavalavan.