Liquor scam: 140 mobile phones with hidden secrets destroyed

Hyderabad: Enforcement Directorate and CBI investigating Liquor Scam claimed that more than 140 mobile phones of political leaders, officials and businessmen involved in the scam have been destroyed to eliminate digital evidence.

Although it is not difficult to extract the data from the phone, ED officials claimed that phones have been destroyed since the intensification of investigations and arrests in the liquor scam, despite this they are able to access the details. Besides Pernod Richard, Sarath Chandra Reddy is said to be the regional supervisor of the French wine company.

During the remand attempt, ED officials disclosed that the accused were trying to destroy the call records of each other’s contacts and messages by destroying the phones. According to the sources, the details of transactions worth more than 100 crore rupees have been found for the modification and change of the Delhi Liquor Policy. Initial investigation suggests that the liquor scam is not a small one, but the wires of this matter are connected to many states.

After the arrest of Aurobindo Pharma promotor Sarath Chandra Reddy on Friday, ED said it is worrisome that those involved in the case are trying to destroy the evidence by destroying their phones, however, the agencies are said to have been successful in recovering the contents of the phones.

The seriousness of the matter shows how closely it is being scrutinized by the ED in the liquor Scam investigation. ED says that “there has been a lot of progress in the investigation so far and now that the series of arrests has started, there is a possibility of more revelations in the coming days. After the new arrests, we will have the details about the relationship and access of the accused in the interrogation and based on that action will be taken.