Liquor scam: Is Kavitha’s arrest imminent?

Hyderabad: It seems like tit for tat situation prevailing going on between Telangana Government and the Centre. After Telangana SIT summoned BJP national general secretary BL Santosh in the case of attempted purchase of MLAs, there are now indications that the arrest of the MLC K. Kavitha in the Liquor scam is likely and she may be arrested soon. As the five-day remand of Abhishek Boinpally extended for five more days and is to be ended shortly, K. Kavitha, who is said to be close to Abhishek, is likely to be summoned for questioning and following a judicial remand.

Boinpally Abhishek was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in October for allegedly lobbying liquor entrepreneurs in South India. Arun Ramachandran Pillai, believed to be close to Kavitha, was also summoned for questioning and Auditor Butchi Babu was questioned on Friday. From all these, it appears that the TRS MLCs will be targeted in the next stage for her alleged role in the liquor scam. This is another sign of the beginning of a standoff between the state and the Centre.

Sources said Delhi officials are focusing on launching an investigation into the alleged “ESI and PF scams” in which Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is allegedly involved. A further investigation was conducted by the NIA, which is still pending in the central agency. Sources said there is no need for fresh permission for the CBI to take action in this old case and complaints against the chief minister is being reviewed.