Liquor Scam: Who is ‘Quarter Sharif’?

Hyderabad: CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) are keeping a close watch on a person recognized as ‘Quarter Sharif’ along with his close associates from the city and it is said that this person is wanted in the liquor scam case.

However, well before CBI and ED reveal the name of Sharif, BJP leaders rushing to name him as one of the accused. The central agencies do not confirm the name of someone before any authentication but just because he is close to political leaders and known as ‘Quarter Sharif’, BJP tossing his name in the alleged liquor scam.

CBI and ED are making efforts to get details of this person’s political and social relations apart from his commercial relations. It is being said that this person recognized as ‘Quarter Sharif’ is among the people connected with the liquor scam.

According to the sources, Quarter Sharif has deep connections with political leaders, businessmen and influential personalities from different walks of life. The agencies claim that there is a possibility that his trusted associates are aware of the activities related to the scam. It is being said that the CBI is also keeping an eye on the friends and influential associates of the accused and soon notices will be issued by ED to all those who are involved in the liquor scam.