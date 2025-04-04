Liquor shops, bars to remain shut on April 6

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police have directed the closure of wine and toddy shops and bars associated with restaurants on April 6 from 10 am to 10 pm in consideration of the Rama Navami festival.

The closure, ordered by Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand under Section 20 of the Telangana Excise Act, 1968, applies to the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. But bars in star hotels and registered clubs are exempted from this ban.

Also Read Pipeline leak disrupts drinking water supply in parts of Hyderabad

The order has been sent to government and police authorities, such as the general administration department, director general of police, and excise department, to ensure that it is implemented.

Citizens and shopkeepers have been requested to note the ban so that they do not face any inconvenience.