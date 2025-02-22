Liquor shops in Hyderabad to remain closed from February 25 to 27

Hyderabad: Liquor shops in Hyderabad will remain closed between February 25 and February 27 for the graduate Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) elections in the state.

The wine shops will remain closed from 6:00 am on February 25 to 6:00 am on February 27 as per the statutory provisions laid down under Section 135-C of the Representation of the People Act 1951.

As per the orders issued by Cyberabad police commissioner Avinash Mohanty, all toddy shops, wine shops, bars attached to restaurants, bars in star hotels and registered clubs in the jurisdiction of Kollur and RC Puram police stations shall remain closed.

The MLC elections will be held in the following constituencies:

Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Teachers’ Constituency

Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates’ Constituency

Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar & Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers’ Constituencies

Non-proprietary clubs, star hotels, restaurants etc., and hotels run by anyone even if they are issued different categories of licenses for possession and supply of liquor are also not permitted to serve liquor on these days.

On February 21, the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C Sudharshan Reddy held a video conference with district collectors to review poll preparations for the upcoming MLC elections.

The CEO was briefed about election readiness, including assured facilities at polling stations, webcasting arrangements, micro observers appointment, training to polling personnel, ballot boxes overhauling etc apart from security measures at polling stations and strong rooms where polled ballot boxes will be stored for the Telangana MLC elections.