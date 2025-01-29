Election Commission announces MLC elections for Telangana, Andhra

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India on Wednesday, January 29, announced that the MLC for the Graduates’ and Teachers’ constituencies of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The elections for both states will be held on February 27 and the counting of votes on March 3.

In Telangana, MLC elections will be held for two Teachers’ and one Graduates’ constituencies – Medak-Nizamabad-Karimnagar Graduates’ and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda.

In Andhra Pradesh will be held for two Teachers’ and one Graduates’ constituencies – East-West Godavari Graduates’, Krishna-Guntur Graduates’ and Srikakulam-Vizianagaram-Vishakapatnam Teachers’.

The issue of notification for the MLC elections is on February 3. The last date to submit the notification is on February 10.

Scrutiny of nominations will be held on February 11 and the last date for the withdrawal of candidatures is on February 13.

Starting today, the Model Code of Conduct will enforced in all above-mentioned constituencies.

T Jeevan Reddy (Congress) holds the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates’ seat while K Raghottham Reddy and Alugubelli Narsi Reddy serve from the respective Teachers’ constituencies in Telangana.

Similarly, Illa Venkateshwara Rao (Progressive Democratic Front) holds the East-West Godavari Graduates’ seat while KS Lakshamana Rao (Progressive Democratic Front) serves Krishna-Guntur Graduates’ and Pakalapati Raghu Verma (Independent) is the MLC for Srikakulam-Vizianagaram-Vishakapatnam Teachers’ constituencies in Andhra Pradesh.

Their terms ends on March 29.

What is the Legislative Council?

The legislative council is the Upper House of an Indian state legislature which functions like the Rajya Sabha of the Indian Parliament.

Not every state has Legislative Councils as it is not mandatory for a state to form them, according to the Constitution of India. Currently, six Indian states follow a bicameral system in their legislature, including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.