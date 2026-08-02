Liquor shops to remain closed in Secunderabad for Bonalu

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri police have ordered the closure of wine and toddy shops between August 2 and August 4 on the occasion of Sree Ujjaini Mahankali Jathara (Bonalu).

This order is applicable within the Market and Gopalapuram Police Station limits from 6 am on August 2 till 6 am on August 4.

Citizens have been asked to extend their cooperation in maintaining peace, public order, and the smooth conduct of the Bonalu festivities.

PUBLIC ADVISORY



Closure of Wine/Toddy Shops & Bars Attached to Restaurants on the occasion of Sree Ujjaini Mahankali Jathara (Bonalu) – 2026



Closure Period:

02.08.2026 (06:00 AM) – 04.08.2026 (06:00 AM)



Applicable Areas:

Market & Gopalapuram Police Station limits, Malkajgiri… — Malkajgiri Police (@MalkajgiriCop) August 1, 2026

The Sri Ujjaini Mahakali Temple in Secunderabad draws hundreds of devotees every year for Bonalu. More than 500 police personnel have been deployed to oversee safety arrangements, and the TGSRTC has arranged special buses for the convenience of devotees.