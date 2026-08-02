Liquor shops to remain closed in Secunderabad for Bonalu

This order is applicable within the Market and Gopalapuram Police Station limits from 6 am on August 2 till 6 am on August 4.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:
Bottles of Jägermeister, Absolut vodka, El Jimador tequila, and Hpnotiq liqueur lined up on a bar counter with blurred shelves of bottles in the background.
Representational image

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri police have ordered the closure of wine and toddy shops between August 2 and August 4 on the occasion of Sree Ujjaini Mahankali Jathara (Bonalu).

This order is applicable within the Market and Gopalapuram Police Station limits from 6 am on August 2 till 6 am on August 4.

Citizens have been asked to extend their cooperation in maintaining peace, public order, and the smooth conduct of the Bonalu festivities.

Subhan Bakery

The Sri Ujjaini Mahakali Temple in Secunderabad draws hundreds of devotees every year for Bonalu. More than 500 police personnel have been deployed to oversee safety arrangements, and the TGSRTC has arranged special buses for the convenience of devotees.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:

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