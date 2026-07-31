TGSRTC to operate special buses for Bonalu on Aug 2 and 3

Hyderabad: In preparation for Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu in Secunderabad on August 2, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has arranged special buses on Sunday and Monday to ensure that devotees can travel without hassle.

Below are the details of the special buses running from various locations in the twin cities towards Sri Yellamma Pochamma Temple and Balkampet Bonalu.

S.No Depot Route Course No. of Buses 1 KCG MGBS to Secunderabad 5 2 KCG Kachiguda Railway Station to Secunderabad 4 3 CNT Jubilee Bus Station to Mehdipatnam 5 4 FONR Charminar to Secunderabad 5 5 CNT Balaji Nagar to Secunderabad 5 6 CNT Nampally to Secunderabad 5 7 HPT Risala Bazar to Secunderabad 5 8 HPT Venkatapuram to Secunderabad 8 9 HPT Old Alwal to Secunderabad 8 10 MP Mehdipatnam to Secunderabad 8 11 KG Kushaiguda to Secunderabad 5 12 KG Cherlapally to Secunderabad 5 13 RNG Hakimpet to Secunderabad 8 14 RNG Old Bowenpally to Secunderabad 8 15 FM Charminar to Secunderabad 8 16 RJNR Mehdipatnam to Secunderabad 6 17 RNG Sainikpuri to Secunderabad 8 18 RNG Sanatnagar to Secunderabad 8 19 RNG Jamia Osmania to Secunderabad 8 20 JDM Jeedimetla to Secunderabad 5 21 JDM Jagathgirigutta to Secunderabad 8 22 KP KPHB to Secunderabad 5 23 KP Borabanda to Secunderabad 7 24 HCU Patancheru to Secunderabad 7 UJJAINI MAHANKALI SECBAD TOTAL BUSES 175

Help desk

A communication center has been established to provide information regarding bus movements, special bus details, and any other required information to devotees:

Zonal Communication Cell, Jubilee Bus Station (JBS), Secunderabad – 9959226160

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Bus diversions

As per instructions from Mahankali Traffic Police, the main road leading to the temple will be closed to heavy vehicles. Therefore, TGSRTC buses will be diverted as follows:

Patny X Roads

Buses coming from Clock Tower and SBI X Roads will not be allowed via RP Road. They will be diverted towards Paradise – Begumpet.

Buses coming from SBI and Paradise will not be allowed via RP Road. They will be diverted towards Clock Tower – Secunderabad Railway Station.

Paradise X Roads

Buses coming from CTO Junction towards MG Road will be diverted via Paradise X Roads – Sindhi Colony – Minister Road – Ranigunj X Roads – Sailaba Maidan route.

Ranigunj X Roads

Buses coming from Upper Tank Bund will be operated via Minister Road – Rasoolpura – HPS U-Turn – CTO X Roads – SBI X Roads – Bata – Bible House – MG Road – Secunderabad Railway Station. From there, devotees will be guided towards Ujjaini Mahankali Temple.

Karbala X Roads

Buses coming from Upper Tank Bund will not be allowed towards RP Road. They will be diverted via Ranigunj – Minister Road – Rasoolpura – CTO X Roads route.

Bible House X Roads

Buses coming from Jabbar Complex will not be allowed via RP Road. They will be diverted via the Karbala-Ranigunj route.