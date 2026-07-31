TGSRTC to operate special buses for Bonalu on Aug 2 and 3

Hyderabad: In preparation for Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu in Secunderabad on August 2, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has arranged special buses on Sunday and Monday to ensure that devotees can travel without hassle.
Below are the details of the special buses running from various locations in the twin cities towards Sri Yellamma Pochamma Temple and Balkampet Bonalu.
|S.No
|Depot
|Route Course
|No. of Buses
|1
|KCG
|MGBS to Secunderabad
|5
|2
|KCG
|Kachiguda Railway Station to Secunderabad
|4
|3
|CNT
|Jubilee Bus Station to Mehdipatnam
|5
|4
|FONR
|Charminar to Secunderabad
|5
|5
|CNT
|Balaji Nagar to Secunderabad
|5
|6
|CNT
|Nampally to Secunderabad
|5
|7
|HPT
|Risala Bazar to Secunderabad
|5
|8
|HPT
|Venkatapuram to Secunderabad
|8
|9
|HPT
|Old Alwal to Secunderabad
|8
|10
|MP
|Mehdipatnam to Secunderabad
|8
|11
|KG
|Kushaiguda to Secunderabad
|5
|12
|KG
|Cherlapally to Secunderabad
|5
|13
|RNG
|Hakimpet to Secunderabad
|8
|14
|RNG
|Old Bowenpally to Secunderabad
|8
|15
|FM
|Charminar to Secunderabad
|8
|16
|RJNR
|Mehdipatnam to Secunderabad
|6
|17
|RNG
|Sainikpuri to Secunderabad
|8
|18
|RNG
|Sanatnagar to Secunderabad
|8
|19
|RNG
|Jamia Osmania to Secunderabad
|8
|20
|JDM
|Jeedimetla to Secunderabad
|5
|21
|JDM
|Jagathgirigutta to Secunderabad
|8
|22
|KP
|KPHB to Secunderabad
|5
|23
|KP
|Borabanda to Secunderabad
|7
|24
|HCU
|Patancheru to Secunderabad
|7
|UJJAINI MAHANKALI SECBAD TOTAL BUSES
|175
Help desk
A communication center has been established to provide information regarding bus movements, special bus details, and any other required information to devotees:
Zonal Communication Cell, Jubilee Bus Station (JBS), Secunderabad – 9959226160
Bus diversions
As per instructions from Mahankali Traffic Police, the main road leading to the temple will be closed to heavy vehicles. Therefore, TGSRTC buses will be diverted as follows:
Patny X Roads
Buses coming from Clock Tower and SBI X Roads will not be allowed via RP Road. They will be diverted towards Paradise – Begumpet.
Buses coming from SBI and Paradise will not be allowed via RP Road. They will be diverted towards Clock Tower – Secunderabad Railway Station.
Paradise X Roads
Buses coming from CTO Junction towards MG Road will be diverted via Paradise X Roads – Sindhi Colony – Minister Road – Ranigunj X Roads – Sailaba Maidan route.
Ranigunj X Roads
Buses coming from Upper Tank Bund will be operated via Minister Road – Rasoolpura – HPS U-Turn – CTO X Roads – SBI X Roads – Bata – Bible House – MG Road – Secunderabad Railway Station. From there, devotees will be guided towards Ujjaini Mahankali Temple.
Karbala X Roads
Buses coming from Upper Tank Bund will not be allowed towards RP Road. They will be diverted via Ranigunj – Minister Road – Rasoolpura – CTO X Roads route.
Bible House X Roads
Buses coming from Jabbar Complex will not be allowed via RP Road. They will be diverted via the Karbala-Ranigunj route.