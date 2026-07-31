TGSRTC to operate special buses for Bonalu on Aug 2 and 3

A communication center has also been established to provide information regarding bus movements, special bus details, and any other information.

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TGSRTC operates 2,243 special buses for Maha Shivaratri festival.
Representational image

Hyderabad: In preparation for Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu in Secunderabad on August 2, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has arranged special buses on Sunday and Monday to ensure that devotees can travel without hassle.

Below are the details of the special buses running from various locations in the twin cities towards Sri Yellamma Pochamma Temple and Balkampet Bonalu.

S.NoDepotRoute CourseNo. of Buses
1KCGMGBS to Secunderabad5
2KCGKachiguda Railway Station to Secunderabad4
3CNTJubilee Bus Station to Mehdipatnam5
4FONRCharminar to Secunderabad5
5CNTBalaji Nagar to Secunderabad5
6CNTNampally to Secunderabad5
7HPTRisala Bazar to Secunderabad5
8HPTVenkatapuram to Secunderabad8
9HPTOld Alwal to Secunderabad8
10MPMehdipatnam to Secunderabad8
11KGKushaiguda to Secunderabad5
12KGCherlapally to Secunderabad5
13RNGHakimpet to Secunderabad8
14RNGOld Bowenpally to Secunderabad8
15FMCharminar to Secunderabad8
16RJNRMehdipatnam to Secunderabad6
17RNGSainikpuri to Secunderabad8
18RNGSanatnagar to Secunderabad8
19RNGJamia Osmania to Secunderabad8
20JDMJeedimetla to Secunderabad5
21JDMJagathgirigutta to Secunderabad8
22KPKPHB to Secunderabad5
23KPBorabanda to Secunderabad7
24HCUPatancheru to Secunderabad7
UJJAINI MAHANKALI SECBAD TOTAL BUSES175

Help desk

A communication center has been established to provide information regarding bus movements, special bus details, and any other required information to devotees:

Subhan Bakery

Zonal Communication Cell, Jubilee Bus Station (JBS), Secunderabad – 9959226160

Bus diversions

As per instructions from Mahankali Traffic Police, the main road leading to the temple will be closed to heavy vehicles. Therefore, TGSRTC buses will be diverted as follows:

Patny X Roads

Buses coming from Clock Tower and SBI X Roads will not be allowed via RP Road. They will be diverted towards Paradise – Begumpet.

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Buses coming from SBI and Paradise will not be allowed via RP Road. They will be diverted towards Clock Tower – Secunderabad Railway Station.

Paradise X Roads

Buses coming from CTO Junction towards MG Road will be diverted via Paradise X Roads – Sindhi Colony – Minister Road – Ranigunj X Roads – Sailaba Maidan route.

Ranigunj X Roads

Buses coming from Upper Tank Bund will be operated via Minister Road – Rasoolpura – HPS U-Turn – CTO X Roads – SBI X Roads – Bata – Bible House – MG Road – Secunderabad Railway Station. From there, devotees will be guided towards Ujjaini Mahankali Temple.

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Karbala X Roads

Buses coming from Upper Tank Bund will not be allowed towards RP Road. They will be diverted via Ranigunj – Minister Road – Rasoolpura – CTO X Roads route.

Bible House X Roads

Buses coming from Jabbar Complex will not be allowed via RP Road. They will be diverted via the Karbala-Ranigunj route.

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