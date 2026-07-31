Hyderabad’s Old City comes alive for Bonalu 2026

Hyderabad: As Hyderabad prepares for the grand finale of Bonalu 2026, the historic Old City is all set to come alive with devotional fervour, vibrant processions, rhythmic dappu beats and colourful folk traditions. Every lane leading to Lal Darwaza, Shah Ali Banda, Haribowli and Puranapool will witness thousands of devotees offering Bonam to Goddess Mahankali, seeking her blessings for health, prosperity and protection.

The Old City Bonalu is regarded as the climax of Telangana’s most celebrated folk festival, drawing devotees not only from Hyderabad but also from different districts and neighbouring states.

The 118th annual celebrations of the Lal Darwaza Simhavahini Sri Mahankali Ammavari Temple began with the traditional Shikhara Puja and Dhwajarohanam rituals.



The temple and parts of Hyderabad's Old City have been illuminated, marking the start of one of Telangana's most… pic.twitter.com/EcFFCa737a — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 31, 2026

The historic Sri Simhavahini Mahankali temple

At the heart of the celebrations stands the Sri Simhavahini Mahankali Temple at Lal Darwaza, one of Hyderabad’s oldest and most revered Mahankali shrines.

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The temple traces its origins to the early 19th century. According to local tradition, the idol of Goddess Mahankali was installed by devotees who believed the divine mother had protected the people from epidemics and other calamities. Over the decades, the shrine evolved into the spiritual centre of the Old City’s Bonalu celebrations.

The presiding deity, Simhavahini Mahankali, is worshipped as the fierce protector seated on a lion (Simhavahini literally means the one who rides a lion). Devotees believe that prayers offered here bring courage, prosperity and protection from evil. Even today, the temple attracts lakhs of devotees during Bonalu and remains one of Telangana’s most significant centres of Shakti worship.

Prominent temples to visit

Apart from Lal Darwaza, several historic temples form an integral part of the Old City Bonalu celebrations.

Sri Simhavahini Mahankali Temple, Lal Darwaza, the principal venue of Old City Bonalu and the most crowded festival zone.

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Akkanna Madanna Mahankali Temple, Haribowli, is famous for its beautifully decorated Thotella (paper structures) and centuries-old processions.

Muthyalamma Temple, Shah Ali Banda, is known for traditional Bonam offerings and vibrant community celebrations.

Puranapool Area is home to the unique Bheeshma Kaka Thotella procession and neighbourhood festivities.

Experiences that define Bonalu

Visitors can witness several unique rituals that make Bonalu unlike any other festival. Women dressed in colourful silk sarees carry beautifully decorated Bonam pots filled with cooked rice, jaggery and curd, topped with neem leaves and a lit lamp, balancing them gracefully on their heads as an offering to Goddess Mahankali.

The energetic Pothuraju, regarded as the goddess’s guardian and brother, leads the procession with vigorous Teenmaar dance, accompanied by thunderous dappu drum beats that reverberate through the narrow lanes of the Old City.

The festival concludes with the majestic Ghatam procession, in which the sacred representation of the goddess is carried through the streets amid devotional chants, traditional music and floral decorations.

Bonalu 2026 schedule – Old City

Sunday, August 2, 2026: The principal Bonalu celebrations at the iconic Sri Simhavahini Mahankali Temple, Lal Darwaza, where lakhs of devotees are expected to offer Bonam.

Sunday, August 9, 2026: Bonalu festivities continue across neighbouring historic temples and localities with elaborate processions.

Monday, August 10, 2026: Grand finale featuring the Rangam (oracle ritual), Pothuraju dances and the concluding Ghatam procession. The Telangana Government has declared the day a statewide public holiday.

A celebration of Telangana’s living heritage

Bonalu is far more than a religious festival. It is a living expression of Telangana’s cultural identity, where devotion blends with folk traditions, music, dance and community participation. The Old City, with its centuries-old temples and vibrant neighbourhoods, offers the most authentic Bonalu experience, transforming Hyderabad into a spectacular celebration of faith, colour and tradition.

Bonalu is usually celebrated during Ashada Masam, which falls in July or August. Special poojas are performed for the goddess Yellamma on the first and last day of the festival. The festival is considered a form of thanksgiving to the Goddess after the fulfillment of vows. Bonam literally means meal in Telugu, a symbolic offering to the Mother Goddess.

Women in the household prepare rice cooked with milk and jaggery in a new earthen or brass pot, which is adorned with Neem leaves, turmeric, and vermilion. Women carry these pots on their heads and make an offering of Bonam, including bangles and a saree, to the Mother Goddess at temples. Bonalu involves worship of Kali in her various forms such as Mysamma, Pochamma, Yellamma, Dokkalamma, Pedamma, Poleramma, Ankalamma, Maremma, Nookalamma, and others.