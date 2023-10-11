List details of cases against Revanth Reddy: Telangana HC to state govt

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to give detailed information sought by TPCC president A Revanth Reddy regarding the number of criminal cases filed against him.

Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy issued instructions to the state’s Principal Secretary and the Director-General of Police (DGP) to furnish details. The judge stressed that Revanth being a people’s representative and opposition leader, has a right to the information.

Also Read Furnish details on steps taken to curb student suicides: Telangana HC to state

The court was hearing a petition filed by Revanth Reddy alleging that the police department did not consider his representation dated October 3, 2023, seeking information regarding criminal cases registered against him in various police stations within the state, in violation of Article 14 of the Constitution.

Revanth petition further mentioned that as TPCC president, he raised his voice against the ruling party for its anti-people, “The ruling party in turn had foisted several false cases against him,” stated Revanth.

During the proceedings, Tera Rajanikanth Reddy, counsel for the petitioner said that over the last two years, approximately 20 cases have gone to trial, and he was acquitted in all of them by the Special Court for MLAs and MPs at Nampally.

After the hearing, Justice Bhaskar Reddy issued notices to the authorities and adjourned the matter to October 17.

The court observed that the police cannot refuse to give information to a representation made by the public representative.