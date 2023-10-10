Furnish details on steps taken to curb student suicides: Telangana HC to state

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday asked the state government to furnish details on the measures taken to curb student suicides and attempts in junior colleges in the state.

In a directive issued to the state government and Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) commissioner, the HC asked for reports within two weeks.

A bench of the HC headed by CJ Alok Aradhe and Justice NV Shravan Kumar was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that drew attention to the lack of action by the TSBIE and the management of junior colleges in preventing students’ suicidal tendencies, particularly during result announcements.

Government Pleader Mujib Kumar Sadasivuni submitted an affidavit, outlining the steps taken to address the issue as the HC had sought a response from the government in this matter earlier.

Measures listed in the affidavit

As per the affidavit, a committee comprising members of management from different colleges was formed to devise guidelines aimed at curbing suicide attempts by students.

Among the guidelines, every junior college in the state is now mandated to appoint senior faculty members as student counsellors.

In addition to that, extra classes should be at most three hours per day. Students residing in college-managed facilities must be provided at least eight hours of sleep, 1.5 hours in the morning for breakfast and preparation, one hour of recreation in the evening, and 45 minutes each for lunch and dinner.

Furthermore, special counsel for the government said colleges have been instructed to arrange lectures by inviting experts to help students dealing with anxiety and related issues.

While reviewing the counter affidavit by the TSBIE, the HC asked if any follow-up actions had been taken to ensure implementation in colleges. The board has been directed to provide an update on these actions within two weeks.