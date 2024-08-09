List of 10 Telugu actors with most Filmfare awards

Hyderabad: The Filmfare Awards, often called the “Black Lady,” are among the most respected awards in Indian cinema. These awards began in 1954, initially focusing only on Hindi films, known as Bollywood. But in 1964, the awards expanded to include films from the South Indian film industry, especially Tollywood, which was a big moment for Indian cinema.

One exciting part of the Filmfare Awards is the Red Carpet event. This happens before the main ceremony and is where actors, directors, producers, and other stars of Indian cinema are introduced. It’s a chance to see the people who have made great movies.

Did you know? Kamal Haasan, a legendary actor from South India, holds the record for winning the most Filmfare Awards—18 in total! This is the highest number of awards won by any Indian actor.

In Tollywood, some actors have also won multiple Filmfare Awards:

1. Chiranjeevi: 7 Awards

2. Mahesh Babu: 5 Awards

3. Shoban Babu: 4 Awards

4. Venkatesh: 4 Awards

5. Allu Arjun: 4 Awards

6. ANR (Akkineni Nageswara Rao): 3 Awards

7. Krishnam Raju: 3 Awards

8. Jr NTR: 3 Awards

9. Ram Charan: 3 Awards

10. RajaSekhar: 2 Awards

Recently, the Filmfare Awards South 2024 were held in Hyderabad. Many famous stars attended the event. Nani won the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) award for his role in the movie Dasara.