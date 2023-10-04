List of 10 upcoming movies of Akshay Kumar

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar is one of Bollywood‘s busiest actors, as is obvious from his plethora of upcoming projects. He is known to release at least four or five films per year, however the most of them are flops. Unexpectedly, Akshay has a lengthy list of projects slated to hit theatres over the next two years.

According to the various reports, there are more than ten films starring Akshay Kumar that are in various stages of production. He is also currently working on franchise films like Hera Pheri 3, Housefull 5, Welcome 3, and Singham Again.

Akshay Kumar’s Upcoming Movies List 2023, 2024

Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Startup Soorarai Pottru Sky Force Housefull 5 Singham Again Hera Pheri 3 Welcome 3 Shankara

His film Mission Ranigunj will be released on 6th of October 2023. The film also star Parineeti Chopra. Helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai, Mission Raniganj is produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshika Deshmukh, Vashu Bhagnani and Ajay Kapoor.

Reports suggest that most of the films of Akshay Kumar get flopped at the box office as he is undertaking several projects at a time. Whatever, but if we talk about the dedication and desire to work, Khalidi Kumar has always proven that no one is ahead of him as he manages to entertain his fans several times in a year.

We hope that his next projects will receive love from audiences at the box office and he will manage to make some more successful films.