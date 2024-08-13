List of 11 Bollywood actors who own Mercedes Maybach GLS 600

List of 11 Bollywood actors who own Mercedes Maybach GLS 600
Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 (Instagram)

Mumbai: Mercedes Maybach is often considered the epitome of luxury, a brand that is synonymous with opulence and grandeur. In the world of Bollywood, where glamour and style reign supreme, it’s no surprise that many top actors choose to drive these prestigious vehicles. 

Over the past few months, the Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 has particularly captured the hearts of Bollywood stars, becoming a must-have accessory for the elite.

The price of this Maybach GLS 600 in India starts approximately at Rs. 2.8 crores and can go up to Rs. 4 crores, making it a true symbol of luxury and status.

Let’s take a closer look at some of the Bollywood celebrities who proudly own these luxurious Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 cars:

1. Deepika Padukone

2. Taapsee Pannu

3. Rakul Preet Singh

4. Shilpa Shetty

5. Shahid Kapoor

6. Ajay Devgn

7. Ranveer Singh

8. Kriti Sanon

9. Ayushmann Khurrana

10. Sonu Sood

11. Arjun Kapoor

