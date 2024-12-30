List of 12 costliest homes of Bollywood stars: Mannat to Kinara

Mumbai: Bollywood celebrities are known for their grand lifestyles, and their homes are no exception. These beautiful and expensive properties reflect their success and style. Let’s take a look at some of the most luxurious homes owned by Bollywood stars.

1. Shah Rukh Khan – Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat in Bandra, Mumbai, is a landmark. This six-story, 27,000-square-foot house is worth Rs. 200 crore. It features a gym, swimming pool, library, and even a personal auditorium. Originally named Villa Vienna, SRK renamed it Mannat in 2005.

2. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s home, Vastu, in Pali Hill, Mumbai, is valued at Rs.35 crore. a also own a six-story Bandra bungalow worth Rs. 250 crore, which they share with their family.

3. Amitabh Bachchan – Jalsa

Amitabh Bachchan’s home, Jalsa, is located in Juhu, Mumbai, and is valued at Rs. 120 crore. This sprawling house was gifted to him by producer Ramesh Sippy for his work in Satte Pe Satta. It’s been home to the Bachchan family for years and is a symbol of their legacy.

4. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s sea-facing home in Bandra is a dream come true. Spread across four floors, it has a terrace and stunning views. The couple’s luxurious home is valued at over Rs. 100 crore.

5. Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan’s sea-facing home on the Juhu-Versova Link Road is worth Rs.97.50 crore. Spread across three floors, it has luxurious interiors, a spacious terrace, and parking for ten cars.

6. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma own a lavish Rs.80 crore house in Gurgaon and a Rs. 34 crore apartment in Mumbai’s Omkar 1973 towers. They also have a farmhouse in Alibaug, valued at Rs.8 crore, where they enjoy peaceful getaways.

7. Salman Khan – Galaxy Apartments

Salman Khan has lived in Galaxy Apartments in Bandra for years. While modest in size, it is worth Rs. 100 crore due to its prime location. Salman also owns a farmhouse in Panvel worth Rs. 80 crore.

8. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s home, Kinara, is a sea-facing bungalow worth Rs.100 crore. It spans 5.2 acres and is a perfect mix of elegance and comfort.

9. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor – Bandra Residence

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s new Bandra home, designed by Darshini Shah, spans four luxurious floors. Estimated at Rs. 103 crore, the house exudes elegance and comfort. The couple also owns a Rs. 33 crore chalet in Switzerland, providing them with a scenic retreat.

10. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna – Juhu Duplex

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s lavish Juhu duplex, designed by Twinkle, is valued at Rs. 80 crore. The house includes a private garden, swimming pool, and home theatre. In addition to this, Akshay owns properties in Toronto and a beachside bungalow in Mauritius, showcasing his global taste.

11. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor – Sea-Facing Duplex

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor’s stunning duplex spans 8,625 square feet in Mumbai. Valued at Rs. 55.9 crore, this home includes a spacious 500-square-foot balcony offering serene views of the Arabian Sea.

12. Aamir Khan – Bandra Residence

Aamir Khan’s 5,000-square-foot Bandra home, purchased for Rs. 60 crore, offers stunning sea views. The actor also owns nine residential units in Bella Vista Apartments and a farmhouse in Panchgani worth Rs. 7 crore.

These stunning homes are more than just places to live; they are a reflection of Bollywood stars’ hard work and success. Each house has its own charm and tells a story of its owner’s rise to fame.