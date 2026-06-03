Korean dramas continue to win hearts around the world, and the first week of June brings an exciting lineup of 13 new and ongoing shows across Netflix, Disney+, Viki, Amazon Prime Video and KBS. From medical romances and school action dramas to revenge thrillers and fantasy comedies, there is something for every viewer.

Best Korean dramas to watch in June 2026

1. Doctor on the Edge (Disney+) – June 1

A medical rom-com about a plastic surgeon posted to a remote island, where he finds healing, friendship and unexpected love.

2. Teach You a Lesson (Netflix) – June 5

An action-packed school drama following a government task force that tackles bullying, corruption and disorder in troubled schools.

3. The Lie We Lived In (Viki) – June 5

A thriller BL drama in which a contract killer develops feelings for the detective he encounters during a mission.

4. The Legend of Kitchen Soldier (Viki) – Episodes on June 1 & 2

A military fantasy-comedy about an army cook who gains extraordinary abilities through a mysterious virtual quest system.

5. Pearl in Red (Viki) – Episodes on June 1-4

A revenge thriller centred on two women determined to expose a powerful family responsible for ruining their lives.

6. Our Happy Days (KBS) – Episodes on June 1-5

A family romance drama exploring love, ambition and relationships across generations.

7. First Man (KBS) – Episodes on June 1-5

Twin sisters separated at birth become caught in a web of love, secrets and revenge.

8. Cabbage Your Life (KBS) – June 4

A warm family dramedy about a city family learning to embrace a slower rural lifestyle.

9. Love Class 3 (Channel K/Amazon Prime Video/Viki) – June 4 & 5

A BL campus romance following aspiring K-pop idols navigating friendship, ambition and love.

10. My Royal Nemesis (Netflix) – June 5 & 6

A fantasy rom-com about a Joseon-era villainess who wakes up in present-day Korea.

11. Fifties Professionals (KBS) – June 5 & 6

Three former professionals reunite to uncover the truth behind the events that changed their lives.

12. Reborn Rookie (KBS) – June 6 & 7

A fantasy revenge comedy featuring a powerful businessman who gets a second chance in a younger body.

With romance, mystery, comedy, fantasy and action all arriving together, this week’s K-drama lineup proves once again why Korean storytelling remains one of the biggest entertainment trends on streaming platforms. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a newcomer, these 13 shows offer plenty of binge-worthy entertainment.