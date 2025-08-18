List of 13 OTT titles premiering this week [August 18 and 24, 2025]

Hyderabad: The OTT world is buzzing this week with a fresh wave of movies and shows releasing between August 18 and 24, 2025. From heart-pounding thrillers and chilling horror dramas to emotional family stories and reality TV, every major platform has something new to offer. Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, Apple TV Plus and Sun NXT are all dropping exciting titles that promise endless entertainment. If you are wondering what to stream next, here is your complete guide to the trending OTT releases of the week.

Netflix

• Maareesan (Aug 22): A Tamil crime thriller starring Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil. A thief’s greed collides with the secrets of an Alzheimer’s patient.

• Maa (Aug 22): Kajol stars in this chilling Hindi horror drama set in a cursed village where girls mysteriously vanish.

• Hostage (Aug 21): A tense political thriller where the British Prime Minister’s husband is kidnapped, forcing alliances with the French President.

Prime Video

• The Map That Leads to You (Aug 20): A heartfelt romantic drama starring Madelyn Cline and KJ Apa, based on J.P. Monninger’s novel.

• Thalaivan Thalaivii (Aug 22): A Tamil family comedy about marital struggles, featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen.

• 107: Road to a Million Season 2 (Aug 22): Contestants take on James Bond–themed challenges for a £1 million prize.

JioHotstar & Lionsgate Play

• Peacemaker Season 2 (Aug 22): John Cena returns in the DCU’s wild superhero ride filled with multiverse twists.

• Eenie Meanie (Aug 22): A heist thriller with Samara Weaving as a former getaway driver pulled back into crime.

• Soothravakyam (Aug 21, Lionsgate Play): A Malayalam crime mystery that starts light-hearted and soon turns dark.

Other Major Releases

• Invasion Season 3 (Aug 22, Apple TV Plus): Humanity unites to infiltrate the alien mothership in this sci-fi saga.

• Shodha (Aug 22, ZEE5): A Kannada thriller about a lawyer’s life turned upside down when his missing wife reappears.

• Bigg Boss Season 19 (Aug 24, JioHotstar): Salman Khan returns as host with the new theme “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar.”

• Aamar Boss (ZEE5): A unique workplace family drama where a boss’ mother opens an old-age crèche in the office.

Whether you are in the mood for political intrigue, supernatural horror, superhero action or heartfelt romance, this week’s OTT releases promise something for everyone. Grab your popcorn and get ready for some binge-worthy entertainment.