Hyderabad: The countdown is over—RCB and PBKS are ready to battle it out for their first-ever IPL title! Whether you’re rooting for Virat Kohli’s fiery Royal Challengers Bengaluru or cheering for Shreyas Iyer’s composed Punjab Kings, tonight is the night to witness history.

But hey, who says you need a stadium pass to enjoy the thrill?

Watch the Final on the Big Screen in Hyderabad

Don’t worry if you couldn’t grab tickets to the Narendra Modi Stadium. If you’re in Hyderabad, grab your popcorn, round up your friends or family, and head to a nearby theatre to experience the electrifying IPL 2025 final LIVE.

Top Theatres Screening the Match Tonight (7:30 PM IST):

PVR: Central Mall, Panjagutta

PVR: Nexus Mall, Kukatpally

INOX: GSM Mall, Hyderabad

PVR: Next Galleria Mall, Panjagutta

INOX: Sattva Necklace Mall, Kavadiguda

PVR: Atrium, Gachibowli

INOX: Ashoka One Mall, Kukatpally Y Junction

PVR: Irrum Manzil

PVR: Preston, Gachibowli

PVR ICON: Hitech, Madhapur

PVR: Musarambagh

INOX: Prism Mall, Hyderabad

PVR: RK Cineplex

Tickets are available on BookMyShow, but many shows are already sold out—so don’t wait!

Ticket prices range from Rs. 250 to Rs. 350, and the match screenings will start sharp at 7:30 PM IST.

Who Will Lift Their Maiden Trophy?

Neither RCB nor PBKS has ever won the IPL title. While RCB has made it to the final thrice (2009, 2011, 2016) and returned empty-handed, this is Punjab’s first shot at glory in 11 years.

With Kohli’s determination and Iyer’s calm leadership, this epic clash promises to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

And yes, if rain washes out both the match day and the reserve day, PBKS will be declared champions based on their higher position in the league stage. Let’s hope it doesn’t come to that!

So Hyderabad, get ready to scream, cheer, and celebrate tonight—because IPL 2025 will finally crown a brand new champion!