List of 13 theatres screening IPL 2025 finale in Hyderabad

Don’t worry if you couldn’t grab tickets to the Narendra Modi Stadium, if you're in Hyderabad, grab your popcorn, round up your friends or family

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 3rd June 2025 2:22 pm IST
IPL 2025 finale live screening
IPL 2025 FInale

Hyderabad: The countdown is over—RCB and PBKS are ready to battle it out for their first-ever IPL title! Whether you’re rooting for Virat Kohli’s fiery Royal Challengers Bengaluru or cheering for Shreyas Iyer’s composed Punjab Kings, tonight is the night to witness history.

But hey, who says you need a stadium pass to enjoy the thrill?

Watch the Final on the Big Screen in Hyderabad

Don’t worry if you couldn’t grab tickets to the Narendra Modi Stadium. If you’re in Hyderabad, grab your popcorn, round up your friends or family, and head to a nearby theatre to experience the electrifying IPL 2025 final LIVE.

Top Theatres Screening the Match Tonight (7:30 PM IST):

  • PVR: Central Mall, Panjagutta
  • PVR: Nexus Mall, Kukatpally
  • INOX: GSM Mall, Hyderabad
  • PVR: Next Galleria Mall, Panjagutta
  • INOX: Sattva Necklace Mall, Kavadiguda
  • PVR: Atrium, Gachibowli
  • INOX: Ashoka One Mall, Kukatpally Y Junction
  • PVR: Irrum Manzil
  • PVR: Preston, Gachibowli
  • PVR ICON: Hitech, Madhapur
  • PVR: Musarambagh
  • INOX: Prism Mall, Hyderabad
  • PVR: RK Cineplex

Tickets are available on BookMyShow, but many shows are already sold out—so don’t wait!

Ticket prices range from Rs. 250 to Rs. 350, and the match screenings will start sharp at 7:30 PM IST.

Who Will Lift Their Maiden Trophy?

Neither RCB nor PBKS has ever won the IPL title. While RCB has made it to the final thrice (2009, 2011, 2016) and returned empty-handed, this is Punjab’s first shot at glory in 11 years.

With Kohli’s determination and Iyer’s calm leadership, this epic clash promises to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

And yes, if rain washes out both the match day and the reserve day, PBKS will be declared champions based on their higher position in the league stage. Let’s hope it doesn’t come to that!

So Hyderabad, get ready to scream, cheer, and celebrate tonight—because IPL 2025 will finally crown a brand new champion!

