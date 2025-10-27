Hyderabad: Laughter Chefs, the comedy-cooking reality show that became a massive hit on Indian television, is all set to return with its third season. Known for its hilarious kitchen chaos and fun-filled celebrity moments, the show is hosted by the ever-entertaining Bharti Singh and judged by Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

After two successful seasons that kept fans laughing and craving more, the buzz around Laughter Chefs Season 3 is higher than ever. Despite being pregnant with her second child, Bharti is back to host the third season with her trademark energy and charm.

The new season brings back some fan-favourite contestants while introducing a few exciting new faces. The shoot for Laughter Chefs Season 3 began recently, and fans can already feel the excitement building. The show will reportedly replace “Pati Patni Aur Panga” and premiere on November 22, 2025, airing every weekend from 9 to 9:30 pm on Colors TV. Episodes will also stream on JioHotstar.

Full Contestants List

The confirmed list of contestants for Laughter Chefs Season 3 includes:

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra

2. Vivian Dsena and Eisha Singh

3. Elvish Yadav and Isha Malviya

4. Aly Goni and Jannat Zubair

5. Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah

6. Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel

7. Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee

The show, inspired by the Tamil hit Cooku With Comali, stands out for blending slapstick humour with cooking challenges. Bharti Singh’s quick wit, Chef Harpal’s quirky judging style, and the unpredictable tasks make it one of the most-loved shows on Colors TV.