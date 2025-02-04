List of 14 upcoming films, series on Netflix India in 2025

Mumbai: Netflix India is gearing up for an exciting 2025 with a lineup packed with fresh stories, big Bollywood names, and highly anticipated sequels. Whether you’re a fan of romance, action, drama, or crime thrillers, there’s something for everyone. This year’s slate features debut projects from rising stars, new seasons of hit shows, and intriguing originals that promise to keep audiences hooked.

From Aryan Khan’s directorial debut to Saif Ali Khan’s high-stakes thriller, and the return of popular series like Delhi Crime and Rana Naidu, Netflix is making a strong push to dominate the Indian streaming market. With a mix of fresh talent and established stars, 2025 looks like a fantastic year for Indian entertainment lovers.

Here’s a complete list of all the upcoming films and series set to hit Netflix India in 2025.

New Movies and Shows

The Ba*ds of Bollywood – Aryan Khan’s directorial debut about an outsider navigating Bollywood.

Nadaaniyan – A romantic drama starring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor.

Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins – A high-stakes heist thriller with Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Aap Jaisa Koi – A mature love story featuring R. Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Dhoom Dhaam – A comedy-action film with Pratik Gandhi and Yami Gautam.

Test – A cricket-based drama starring R. Madhavan, Nayanthara, and Siddharth.

– A cricket-based drama starring R. Madhavan, Nayanthara, and Siddharth. Toaster – A quirky crime thriller produced by Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa.

Returning Popular Series

Delhi Crime Season 3 – Shefali Shah's team investigates a human trafficking case.

Kohrra Season 2 – A new crime investigation with Barun Sobti and Mona Singh.

Rana Naidu Season 2 – More family drama and action with Rana Daggubati and Arjun Rampal.

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter – A sequel featuring Bengali cinema stars Jeet and Prosenjit Chatterjee.

– A sequel featuring Bengali cinema stars Jeet and Prosenjit Chatterjee. Akka – A powerful drama about gangster queens starring Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte.

Reality Shows