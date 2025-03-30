List of 17 movies of Salman Khan in Rs 100 crore club

Mumbai: Salman Khan is one of the biggest and most loved actors in Bollywood. He is famous for his powerful movies and breaking box office records, especially during Eid. This year, Salman is coming back with his much-awaited movie Sikandar, which will release on March 30, 2025 — just in time for Eid celebrations.

Directed by AR Murugadoss and featuring Rashmika Mandanna, Sikandar is expected to be one of the biggest films of the year. Because of Salman’s huge fan base and the holiday release, the movie is likely to earn a lot of money right from day one. Many people believe this film could finally take Salman into the 500 crore club, a mark he hasn’t reached yet.

Salman Khan’s 100 Crore Club Movies

Over the years, Salman has delivered many hit movies. A total of 17 of his films have crossed 100 crore at the Indian box office. Here’s a list of some of them:

1. Tiger 3 – 101 crore

2. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan – 110.94 crore

3. Dabangg 3 – 146.23 crore

4. Bharat – 212.03 crore

5. Race 3 – 169.5 crore

6. Tiger Zinda Hai – 339.16 crore

7. Tubelight – 119.26 crore

8. Sultan – 300.45 crore

9. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo – 210.16 crore

10. Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 320.34 crore

11. Kick – 231.85 crore

12. Jai Ho – 117.2 crore

13. Dabangg 2 – 155 crore

14. Ek Tha Tiger – 198.78 crore

15. Bodyguard – 148.52 crore

16. Ready – 120.9 crore

17. Dabangg – 140.22 crore

Can Sikandar Become a Record-Breaker?

To join the list of Bollywood’s top 10 biggest movies, Sikandar must earn more than 374.5 crore and beat Aamir Khan’s Dangal. With strong content and audience support, there’s a good chance.