Hyderabad: A fresh week of entertainment is here, and OTT platforms are bringing an exciting mix of dramas, thrillers, comedies, documentaries, and action-packed stories straight to your screen. From highly awaited sequels to powerful real-life adaptations and regional hits making their digital debut, this week promises plenty of variety for every kind of viewer. Whether you love emotional dramas, intense mysteries, lighthearted comedies, or big-scale action, there is something new waiting for you.

As multiple platforms roll out their biggest titles, your watchlist is set to grow. Here is a quick list of the major OTT releases arriving between November 17 and 23, 2025.

OTT Releases This Week (Nov 17 – 23, 2025)

Netflix

Back to Black, November 17

Babes, November 17

Champagne Problems, November 19

A Man on the Inside Season 2, November 20

Bison, November 21

Homebound, November 21

Dining with the Kapoors, November 21

Prime Video

The Mighty Nein, November 19

The Family Man Season 3, November 21

JioHotstar

Landman Season 2, November 17

Night Swim, November 19

The Roses, November 20

Nadu Center, November 20

Ziddi Ishq, November 21

Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires, November 23

The Death of Bunny Munro, November 21

Zee5

The Bengal Files, November 21

Sun NXT