Hyderabad: A fresh week of entertainment is here, and OTT platforms are bringing an exciting mix of dramas, thrillers, comedies, documentaries, and action-packed stories straight to your screen. From highly awaited sequels to powerful real-life adaptations and regional hits making their digital debut, this week promises plenty of variety for every kind of viewer. Whether you love emotional dramas, intense mysteries, lighthearted comedies, or big-scale action, there is something new waiting for you.
As multiple platforms roll out their biggest titles, your watchlist is set to grow. Here is a quick list of the major OTT releases arriving between November 17 and 23, 2025.
OTT Releases This Week (Nov 17 – 23, 2025)
Netflix
- Back to Black, November 17
- Babes, November 17
- Champagne Problems, November 19
- A Man on the Inside Season 2, November 20
- Bison, November 21
- Homebound, November 21
- Dining with the Kapoors, November 21
Prime Video
- The Mighty Nein, November 19
- The Family Man Season 3, November 21
JioHotstar
- Landman Season 2, November 17
- Night Swim, November 19
- The Roses, November 20
- Nadu Center, November 20
- Ziddi Ishq, November 21
- Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires, November 23
- The Death of Bunny Munro, November 21
Zee5
- The Bengal Files, November 21
Sun NXT
- Usiru, November 21