Hyderabad: As we step into 2026, streaming platforms are bringing a wealth of exciting content to keep you entertained throughout the week. From gripping thrillers and emotional dramas to quirky comedies and heartwarming sports stories, the first week of the year promises a diverse range of fresh releases. Whether you’re in the mood for a thrilling finale, a romantic adventure, or a courtroom drama, this week’s OTT offerings have something for everyone. So, grab your popcorn and get ready for an epic binge session with these exciting new releases!
New OTT Releases This Week (January 2026)
Here’s a list of the latest movies and series across various OTT platforms:
1. ETV Win
- Mowgli
2. Prime Video
- Drive
- Kumki 2
- Follow My Voice
3. ZEE5
- Beauty
- Naanu Matthu Gunda
4. Netflix
- Run Away
- Stranger Things Season 5 Finale
- Haq
- Sniper: The Last Stand
- The Naked Gun
- French Girl
- 100 Meters
- Land of Sin
- My Korean Boyfriend
- Eko
- Fading Gigolo (Season 2)
5. Jio Hotstar
- Love Beyond Wicket
- The Road Trip
- Round 5
- Dear Santa
- Most Wanted: Teen Hacker
- LBW