List of 4 actors who rejected Pushpa: The Rise

Mumbai: Pan-India film “Pushpa: The Rise,” starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, has taken the film industry by storm. With its captivating storyline and powerful performances, the film not only became a box office success, grossing over Rs 350 crore in Telugu and Hindi markets, but it has also earned Allu Arjun the prestigious 69th National Award for Best Actor, a historic achievement in the Tollywood. The film’s success can be attributed to its compelling story and the exceptional talents of its cast and crew.

Let’s have a look at the actors who said NO to be a part of Pushpa

Mahesh Babu

Renowned director Sukumar originally considered Mahesh Babu for the lead role. However, Mahesh’s reluctance to undergo a transformation and play a villainous character paved the way for Allu Arjun’s iconic portrayal, setting the stage for his award-winning performance.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha, known for her grace and talent, was approached for the role of Srivalli. Nonetheless, her refusal opened the door for Rashmika Mandanna, propelling the film to box office dominance in 2021.

Samantha’s versatility shone through as she accepted the special song “Oo Antava” as a challenge. The role was originally coveted by Bollywood sensation Nora Fatehi, but Samantha’s dynamic performance stole the show, adding to the film’s allure.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani almost appeared in the song “Oo Antava” alongside Allu Arjun. However, her refusal paved the way for Samantha’s captivating inclusion, highlighting the complexities of casting decisions.

Vijay Sethupathi

Vijay Sethupathi was the choice of makers for the role of SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat IPS. He rejected the offer which went to Fahadh Faasil.