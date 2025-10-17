With Diwali around the corner, Hyderabadis are gearing up for a well-deserved festive break. And what better way to celebrate than exploring new destinations without the hassle of a visa? From tropical beaches to tranquil mountains, these visa-free countries promise a perfect getaway.

As of 2025, Indian passport holders enjoy visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 59 countries and territories, ranking 77th globally on the Henley Passport Index. Out of these, 26 reportedly offer visa-free entry, while 47 extend visa-on-arrival privileges giving Indian travellers more freedom than ever to explore the world.

Here are five stunning countries picked by Siasat.com you can visit this Diwali with no visa stress, just travel bliss.

Best visa free countries for Indians 2025

1. Thailand – The Land of Smiles

Thailand is a crowd favourite for Indian tourists, offering a mix of beaches, temples, food, and nightlife. Whether it’s exploring Bangkok’s bustling markets or relaxing on the beaches of Krabi, Thailand guarantees fun and flavour.

Travel details:

Visa-free stay: Up to 60 days

Flight time: Around 3.5 hours from Hyderabad

Average flight price: Rs.12,000-Rs.18,000 (round trip)

2. Bhutan – The Peaceful Himalayan Kingdom

Bhutan offers a serene escape with its monasteries, breathtaking mountains, and rich traditions. Known for measuring Gross National Happiness, it’s the perfect retreat for those seeking peace and spirituality.

Travel details:

Visa-free stay: No visa required (just carry a passport or voter ID)

Flight time: Around 4.5 hours (Hyderabad–Paro via Delhi or Bagdogra)

Average flight price: Rs.15,000-Rs.20,000 (round trip)

3. Sri Lanka – The Nearest Tropical Escape

Just a short flight away, Sri Lanka offers a mix of beaches, wildlife, tea plantations, and heritage sites. With visa-free entry, it’s an affordable and convenient destination for a quick Diwali holiday.

Travel details:

Visa-free stay: Up to 6 months

Flight time: Around 2 hours (direct from Hyderabad to Colombo)

Average flight price: Rs.10,000-Rs.14,000 (round trip)

4. Seychelles – Paradise in the Indian Ocean

Seychelles is perfect for beach lovers and honeymooners. Its turquoise waters, coral reefs, and luxury resorts make it one of the most beautiful places to unwind and no visa is needed for Indians.

Travel details:

Visa-free stay: Up to 30 days

Flight time: Around 8 hours (via Mumbai or Dubai)

Average flight price: Rs.35,000–Rs.45,000 (round trip)

5. Philippines – The Island Adventure

Home to over 7,000 islands, the Philippines is a paradise for beach lovers and adventure seekers. Indians with a valid US, Japan, or Schengen visa can enjoy a visa-free stay here.

Travel details:

Visa-free stay: 14 days (with valid US/Japan/Schengen visa)

Flight time: Around 8 hours (via Singapore or Kuala Lumpur)

Average flight price: Rs.30,000–Rs.38,000 (round trip)

What You Need

Before packing your bags, make sure you have the following essentials for smooth travel:

A valid passport with at least six months validity

Confirmed hotel accommodation or booking details

Proof of financial capacity for your stay

A return or onward flight ticket to your next destination

This Diwali, skip the visa queues and celebrate under foreign skies. Whether you crave the energy of Bangkok, the calm of Bhutan, or the tropical charm of Sri Lanka, these visa-free destinations promise an unforgettable festive break easy, exciting, and stress-free.