List of 5 upcoming Bollywood movies of Akshay Kumar

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar, a popular Bollywood actor, has had a tough time at the box office recently. Despite his hard work, many of his recent movies, including “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan” and his latest film “Sarfira,” did not do well, which has left both fans and critics wondering what’s next for him.

This difficult period includes a series of 16 movies that didn’t perform as expected. However, Akshay is not giving up. Instead, he is preparing for a fresh lineup of films, hoping to win back the audience’s love.

On August 15, Akshay will release his new comedy film Khel Khel Mein. He is also set to bring back some of his most famous franchises in 2025.

Here are the 5 upcoming movies of Akshay Kumar:

Khel Khel Mein (Release Date: August 15)

Jolly LLB 3

Welcome 3 (also known as Welcome To The Jungle)

Housefull 5

Untitled Action Film

Akshay recently shared that the shooting for Jolly LLB 3 is complete, except for the songs. He will start filming Housefull 5 next month, and Welcome To The Jungle is 40% done. He is also hoping to begin work on Hera Pheri 3 soon. Additionally, he mentioned that he is in talks for a new action movie.

Even though his recent movies didn’t do as well as expected, Akshay Kumar is determined to keep going and bring back the entertainment that his fans love.