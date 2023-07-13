List of 6 actors who played the role of God in movies

Mumbai: Bollywood actors have never shied away from taking on difficult roles, and one of the most difficult to portray on screen is God. These actors have bravely stepped into the shoes of the divine, bringing their own charisma and style to these iconic characters. Let’s look at some Bollywood stars who have successfully played God.

1. Amitabh Bachchan

In “God Tussi Great Ho,” Amitabh Bachchan played the role of God, wearing a bespoke white suit and commanding the screen with his deep baritone voice.

2. Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar played a modern Krishna in “OMG – Oh My God,” effortlessly blending charm and wisdom as he helped an atheist challenge corrupt godman, and he recently reprised the god character in the sequel to “OMG” which is officially titled “OMG-2.”.

3. Sanjay Dutt

In “Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!” Sanjay Dutt brought his signature swagger to the role of a modern-day God. He played a lighthearted Yamraaj, contrasting with the character’s traditional gloomy image.

4. Dara Singh

Wrestler-turned-actor Dara Singh played Hanuman convincingly in “Bajrangbali,” a 1976 movie.

5. Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor played a modern God in “Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic,” dressed entirely in white. Despite the film’s mixed reviews, Rishi’s character won hearts.

6. Prabhas

In the recent movie “Adipurush,” Prabhas played the part of Lord Rama.

These actors rose to the challenge of portraying divine figures, infusing them with their own distinct style and persona. Their charisma and talent captivated audiences as they brought these gods to life on the big screen.