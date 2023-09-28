List of 6 hit movies rejected by Ranbir Kapoor

Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor, a versatile Bollywood actor known for his exceptional performances, has carved a niche for himself in the film industry. From being a musician in Rockstar to embodying a real-life persona in Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor has showcased his acting prowess in diverse roles. Movies like Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and Sanju are just a few examples of his remarkable work where his talent never failed to shine.

However, Ranbir has also turned down certain film opportunities in the past that eventually became huge successes at the box office. Let’s have a look at the list of Bollywood films rejected by Ranbir that became blockbusters.

Movies Rejected By Ranbir Kapoor

1. Gully Boy

Reports suggest Ranbir Kapoor was offered a supporting role in the film ‘Gully Boy’ alongside Ranveer Singh. However, he declined, and this could have been his first movie alongside Alia Bhatt if he had said YES.

2. Delhi Belly

Ranbir Kapoor also turned down ‘Delhi Belly’, and the role eventually went to Imran Khan. The film garnered excellent reviews from both audiences and critics.

3. Befikre

Initially, Aditya Chopra considered Ranbir Kapoor for the lead role in ‘Befikre’ opposite Vaani Kapoor. Due to reported conflicts between Aditya and Ranbir, Ranveer Singh was chosen instead.

4. Band Baaja Baarat

Ranveer Singh‘s Bollywood debut in ‘Band Baaja Baarat’ was initially offered to the Animal actor. However, Ranbir declined, and Ranveer became the fresh face of the movie.

5. 2 States

The lead role in ‘2 States’ was offered to several actors, including Ranbir Kapoor. Arjun Kapoor eventually took on the role, and the film was a massive success.

6. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

ZNMD script was initially proposed to Ranbir. Zoya Akhtar, the director, wanted the actor to play the role of Arjun, but the actor did not come on board and it was later offered to Hrithik Roshan.

7. Dil Dhadakne Do

Reports suggest that even Dil Dhadakne Do was first offered to Ranbir Kapoor to play the lead role but the actor did not accept the offer. The film later impressed the audience and got positive reviews.

8. Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Ranbir made his debut in Bollywood with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya opposite Sonam Kapoor. Later, the director wanted to sign RK for Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela opposite Deepika Padukone, but Ranbir opted out. The movie turned out to be massive hit.

And…While Ranbir Kapoor continues to shine in his career, one can’t help but wonder how these movies might have turned out with him in the cast!