List of 6 major films rejected by Chhaava star Rashmika Mandanna

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna, currently one of the most sought-after stars in the Indian film industry, is riding high with over five films in her kitty. From bagging projects legends like Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan to starring in hits across multiple languages, she has become a household name in Indian cinema.

However, despite her soaring success, the Pushpa actress has had to turn down some major projects that could have taken her career to even greater heights. Here’s a look at the big-budget films Rashmika said no to.

6 Big Films Rashmika Mandanna Turned Down!

1. A Film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Before Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali approached Rashmika for a role in a movie alongside Randeep Hooda. However, the actress couldn’t take up the offer for unknown reasons.

2. Ram Charan’s Game Changer

Rashmika was initially the top choice for the female lead in director Shankar’s Game Changer opposite Ram Charan, but scheduling conflicts led to the role going to Kiara Advani instead.

3. Thalapathy Vijay’s Master

Before Malavika Mohanan, Rashmika was in talks for Master, the blockbuster film by Lokesh Kanagaraj. However, her packed schedule made it impossible for her to commit to the role.

4. Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey

Rashmika was offered the female lead in the Hindi remake of Jersey, but due to her unavailability, the role went to Mrunal Thakur.

5. Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast

She was also approached for Beast opposite Vijay but couldn’t take on the role for reasons unknown, and Pooja Hegde stepped in instead.

6. Kartik Aaryan’s Kirik Party Remake

Although Rashmika’s debut in Kirik Party brought her immense fame, she chose not to reprise her role in the Hindi remake, citing her desire to explore new characters and stories.

On the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna is currently filming Sikandar with Salman Khan, directed by AR Murugadoss, and has several exciting projects in the pipeline, including Kubera, Chhaava, The Girlfriend, and Rainbow.

Well, her future in the industry looks brighter than ever!