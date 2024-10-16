List of 6 Telugu movies releasing this Diwali 2024

Hyderabad: After a disappointing Dasara season, where six Telugu films failed at the box office, everyone is now looking forward to Diwali 2024. Diwali is always a big time for movie releases, and this year, several films are set to compete for the audience’s attention.

Upcoming Diwali Releases

This Diwali, six films are set to release, with four original Telugu films and two dubbed from Tamil.

1. Kiran Abbavaram’s KA

After a string of unsuccessful films, Kiran took a break to focus on KA, which is the most expensive film of his career. The film is set to release on October 31st, and fans are eagerly waiting to see if it will be a hit.

2. Lucky Bhaskar

Another big release is Lucky Bhaskar, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary. Directed by Venky Atluri, this period drama has created a lot of buzz and will also hit screens on October 31st.

3. Nikhil’s Appudo Ippudo Eppudo

Nikhil’s film Appudo Ippudo Eppudo was originally scheduled for the same date but was moved to November 8th to avoid competition.

4. Satyadev’s Zebra

Satyadev’s Zebra is another film in the Diwali race, though much about its plot remains secret.

In addition to these Telugu films, two Tamil-dubbed films are also releasing: Siva Karthikeyan’s Amaran and Jayam Ravi’s Brother. Although these are not major star films, they still carry some expectations.

Who Will Win the Box Office Battle?

With six films releasing around the same time, the competition is fierce. It’s unclear which of these movies will succeed, but fans are excited to see what Diwali has in store for the Telugu film industry.

Looking Ahead: Christmas and Sankranti

While Diwali is the immediate focus, fans are also excited for two big movies coming later. Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 is expected to release in early December, possibly on December 5th. Meanwhile, Ram Charan’s Game Changer, directed by S. Shankar, has been delayed and is now aiming for a release during Sankranti in January 2025.