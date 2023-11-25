List of 6 upcoming Bollywood movies of Salman Khan

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is currently on cloud nine as Tiger 3 is performing well on box office. The actor is 57 years old and has been in the industry for around three decades now. As he is seen interacting with the media very actively currently, he has revealed his next projects and if you want to know about Bhaijaan’s next films, then keep scrolling.

Salman Khan from Tiger 3 (Instagram)

What are Salman Khan’s next movies?

1. The Bull

The superstar in a latest interview with Zoom news revealed that he has collaborated with Karan Johar for his next movie. The actor also revealed that the movie has been titled ‘The Bull’ and it will be directed by Vishnu Vardhan.

2. Dabangg 4

The Salman Khan plays a cop in Dabangg series and has been entertaining audiences with his unique style of catching criminals. The good news for those who love Salman’s cop avatar is that the fourth installment of the Dababgg film series is coming soon.

Yes, ASP Chulbul Pandey will be back in Dabangg 4 and it is confirmed by Salman himself, as per reports.

3. Kick 3

The movie Kick was one of the highest grossing Hindi films in 2014 and broke various records on box office. The chemistry between Salman and Jacqueline was loved by the audience in the first installment. ‘Kick 2’ was supposed to hit the theatres in December 2021. However, given the pandemic situation in the country, it was shelved and pushed ahead. And now, Salman has confirmed the second installment.

4. Family Entertainer

Reports claim that Salman Khan also has a family entertainment with Sooraj Barjatya in his pipeline and he will be seen in the film playing the lead role. The title of the film was not revealed yet and there is no official confirmation about the same but it is rumoured that makers have started per-production work for the film.

5. Tiger 4

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif recently promoted their film Tiger 3 on Star Sports during World Cup Finale. During the show, Salman Khan revealed that he will come with Tiger 4 at the age of around 60. It is predicted that Bhaijaan is planning for the fourth installment of the Tiger film series.

6. Tiger Vs Pathaan

The most anticipated film, Tiger Vs Pathaan which will be made under the banner of YRF spy universe is Salman Khan’s another film. The film was announced earlier by YRF and it is reported that it will be directed by Siddharth Anand.

The film will reunite the Bollywood’s two big superstars together in a movie. Both SRK and Salman will play lead roles in the film as per reports.