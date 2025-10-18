Hyderabad: India’s leading multiplex chain, PVR INOX, has announced a grand celebration for Shah Rukh Khan’s 60th birthday with a special two-week film festival starting October 31. The event will be held across 75 cinemas in over 30 cities, giving fans a chance to relive some of the superstar’s most iconic performances on the big screen.

A Tribute to the King of Bollywood

PVR INOX shared the announcement on social media with a silhouette of Shah Rukh Khan’s famous wide-arm pose, captioned, “Decades of charm. Endless emotions. One legend.” The festival celebrates over 33 years of SRK’s cinematic journey, featuring a selection of films that have defined generations and shaped Indian pop culture.

SRK’s movies to re-release

The film festival includes seven of SRK’s most loved movies that will be re-released across theatres —

Chennai Express

Devdas

Dil Se

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na

Main Hoon Na

Om Shanti Om

Jawan

Each film highlights a different facet of Khan’s versatility, from romance and drama to comedy and action.

SRK’s Heartfelt Message

Expressing his gratitude, Shah Rukh Khan said, “Cinema has always been my home, and seeing these films find their way back to the big screen feels like a beautiful reunion. These movies are not just my stories, they belong to the audience that has lovingly embraced them over the last 33 years.” He also thanked PVR INOX and Red Chillies Entertainment for celebrating his journey.

A Festival for Every Generation

Niharika Bijli, Lead Strategist at PVR INOX Ltd., said, “Shah Rukh Khan is more than a global icon, he’s an emotion.” The festival is part of the company’s initiative to honour timeless films and iconic talent, giving younger audiences a chance to discover SRK’s magic while allowing longtime fans to relive the nostalgia.