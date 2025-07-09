Mumbai: Salman Khan isn’t just one of the biggest superstars in Bollywood – he’s a full-blown brand himself. Known for blockbuster movies, lavish lifestyle, and massive fan following, Salman lives the life of a king. But did you know he’s also a serious player in the business world?

We all know his famous Being Human brand, right? But that’s just the beginning. Salman Khan owns or invests in multiple business ventures that span across fashion, fitness, entertainment, travel, and even tech.

Business ventures owned by Salman Khan

1. Being Human Clothing

Launched in 2012, this fashion label supports the Being Human Foundation, Salman’s nonprofit that funds education and healthcare for underprivileged communities.

2. Salman Khan Films (SKF)

In 2011, Salman stepped behind the camera and founded SKF, producing hits like the National Award-winning Chillar Party. It’s his own production powerhouse shaping Bollywood’s future.

3. Being Strong – Fitness Equipment

Fitness is life for Salman. In 2019, he launched Being Strong—a premium gym-equipment brand manufactured by Jerai Fitness. It’s used in gyms across India and even introduced in Dubai in 2024.

4. FRSH – Grooming & Hygiene

Partnering with Scentials Beauty Care, Salman introduced FRSH, a line of deodorants, face wipes, and sanitizers aimed at the youth market, solidifying his presence in personal care.

5. Yatra.com (Travel Tech)

Back in 2012, he invested in Yatra.com and took roughly a 5% stake, even becoming who the company called “Mr. Yatra.” That move helped link his brand with India’s booming travel sector.

6. Chingari (Short‑Video App)

Salman became an early investor and brand ambassador for Chingari, the Indian alternative to TikTok, joining a $13 million funding round in 2021.

7. Being Human Foundation

The backbone of many of his ventures, this charity—started in 2007—supports education, healthcare, and more, tying purpose to profit across his brands and business deals.

With all these smart investments and business ventures, Salman Khan is estimated to have added over Rs. 500 crores to his net worth. But what makes it more admirable is that Being Human Foundation and Being Human Clothing are not just about profits — they’re rooted in charity. A portion of every purchase goes toward healthcare and education for the underprivileged, proving that Salman blends heart with hustle.

Meanwhile, Bhaijaan recently announced his upcoming film ‘Battle of Galwan’ on social media. The first look of the actor generated immense excitement among his fans. The poster showed the actor with blood on his face, a moustache, and sheer patriotism in his eyes.

Salman Khan is more than just “Bhai” of Bollywood — he’s a strategic investor, a brand builder, and a philanthropist. From fashion and fitness to grooming, travel, and tech, his off-screen ventures are thriving — and they tell a story beyond the box office.