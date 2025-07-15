This week’s OTT lineup is absolutely loaded! Whether you’re into gripping thrillers, laugh-out-loud comedy, eerie horror mysteries, or powerful anime action – the top streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, and Lionsgate Play have something exciting for you. From star-studded crime dramas like Kuberaa and Special Ops 2 to fun horror-comedies like The Bhootnii, and emotional docuseries like I’m Still a Superstar, there’s plenty to binge this monsoon weekend.

Here’s a complete list of what’s releasing from July 14 to July 20, 2025:

Top Picks to Watch

1. Kuberaa (Prime Video – July 18)

Dhanush stars as Deva, a beggar who unknowingly becomes part of a Rs. 1 lakh crore money-laundering scam. As he escapes with Rs. 10,000 crore, he’s hunted by the powerful elite. This intense crime drama blends politics, greed, and social inequality.

2. Special Ops 2 (JioHotstar – July 18)

Kay Kay Menon returns as RAW agent Himmat Singh, battling cyberterrorism and AI-fueled threats. With his team under pressure, the stakes have never been higher in this action-packed espionage thriller.

3. The Bhootnii (ZEE5 – July 18)

A ghost named Mohabbat haunts a college campus in this horror-comedy led by Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, and Palak Tiwari. Expect a mix of laughs and spooky chills.

Comedy, Drama & Anime

4. Vir Das: Fool Volume (Netflix – July 18)

Vir Das gets real in his most personal comedy special yet, filmed across continents. This one’s equal parts funny, vulnerable, and thought-provoking.

5. Sakamoto Days Part 2 (Netflix – July 14)

The world’s most dangerous hitman-turned-dad is back in action. More heart, humor, and martial arts await anime fans in this explosive new season.

Horror & Mystery Thrills

6. The Door (Sun NXT – July 18)

Architect Mithra uncovers deadly secrets at a haunted temple site. With strange visions and mysterious deaths, this thriller promises edge-of-the-seat suspense.

7. Bhairavam (ZEE5 – July 18)

A political plot threatens three childhood friends and a sacred village temple. Loyalty, betrayal, and intense village drama take center stage.

So get comfy, grab your popcorn, and dive into this week’s top OTT content!