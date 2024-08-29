List of 7 TOP actors who allegedly rejected Bigg Boss 18

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 is around the corner and the buzz surrounding the show’s contestants lineup is already intense. Hosted by Salman Khan, the reality show is expected to debut in the first week of October, though an official announcement from the makers is still awaited.

Rumors about potential contestants from the entertainment industry, including social media influencers, YouTubers, and television stars, have been swirling online. While some celebrities have confirmed being approached for the show, several top TV actors are reportedly turning down the offer despite being offered substantial compensation.

Big Celebrities Reject Bigg Boss 18 Offer?

According to insiders, the Bigg Boss 18 makers are keen on bringing back the show’s old charm by featuring big names from the television world. Celebrities such as Divyanka Tripathi, Shoaib Ibrahim, Nia Sharma among others were reportedly approached.

However, speculation suggests that all of them have rejected the offer, possibly due to concerns over the show’s changing rules and the possibility of scripted narratives. As per insiders, 7 actors who have allegedly rejected Bigg Boss 18 offer are —

Nakuul Mehta Arjun Bijlani Surbhi Chandna Jennifer Winget Divyanka Tripathi Shoaib Ibrahim Nia Sharma

Shoaib and Arjun have infact spoken openly about not being interested in taking part in BB 18.

Fans now eagerly await the final contestant list. Meanwhile, which celebrity are you hoping to see in the Bigg Boss house?

