Mumbai: Being an actor isn’t always about the glitz and glam. Behind the makeup and lights, many celebrities silently fight personal health battles that often go unnoticed. From working exhausting 18-hour shifts to managing strict diets and hectic travel schedules, many stars find it tough to prioritize their health. And when life throws a curveball in the form of serious illness, some choose courage and not silence.

Here’s a list of popular TV actors who have bravely opened up about their life-altering health conditions and how they are emerging stronger than ever.

1. Sana Makbul

The Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner has revealed that she’s battling liver cirrhosis, a result of autoimmune hepatitis. “My immune system started attacking my liver more aggressively,” she shared with Hindustan Times. Currently undergoing immunotherapy, Sana is trying to avoid a liver transplant. “Some days I cry, some days I laugh, but every day, I try,” she added.

2. Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim

Bigg Boss 12 winner and Sasural Simar Ka actress Dipika was diagnosed with Stage 2 liver cancer. After suffering prolonged abdominal pain, she underwent a 14-hour surgery to remove a cancerous part of her liver. Her husband Shoaib Ibrahim confirmed the update and thanked fans for their love and prayers.

3. Hina Khan

Television’s beloved Hina Khan shocked fans with her revelation of having Stage 3 breast cancer. Choosing to be upfront about her journey, she wrote, “The scars are mine; I embrace them with love.” Despite undergoing chemotherapy and surgery, Hina also found joy amid the chaos, marrying longtime partner Rocky Jaiswal recently.

4. Aishwarya Sakhuja

The actress has survived multiple health scares, from a hole in her heart as a child to tuberculosis, facial paralysis, and now Type 1 diabetes. “I always joke with my dad that he gave birth to a defective child,” she said with humour and strength.

5. Rashami Desai

Rashami, one of the highest-paid and most popular TV actresses, took a break from work after being diagnosed with psoriasis. She avoided sunlight completely during her treatment phase and is now back in the limelight, slaying her looks and inspiring fans on social media.

6. Niti Taylor

Revealing an early childhood struggle, Niti once shared that she had a hole in her heart growing up. Because of this, she was restricted from physically demanding activities, including dancing.

7. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

The Bigg Boss 16 contestant and TV actress has been vocal about her serious mental health struggles. In a heartfelt moment on national TV, she opened up about dealing with anxiety and depression, helping break the stigma around mental health.

We wish strength, healing, and good health to all, always.