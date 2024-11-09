List of 7 upcoming movies of Prabhas: Spirit to Salaar 2

Prabhas is proving himself as a versatile actor and Pan-Indian superstar, from horror-comedy to intense dramas and epic adventures

Published: 9th November 2024
upcoming movies of prabhas

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Prabhas, known as “Darling” among his fans, has a thrilling slate of upcoming films, making him one of the most eagerly anticipated actors in Indian cinema. Following the success of Baahubali and Salaar, Prabhas’s new projects promise a mix of genres, top directors, and stories that fans are excited to see.

Prabhas’ Upcoming Movies 2024, 2025

The Raja Saab

Did makers sell Prabhas' Raja Saab music rights for Rs 15 crore?
The Raja Saab (Instagram)

In The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi, Prabhas will dive into the horror-comedy genre. He’ll play a dual role as both a young man and his ghostly ancestor. The movie’s story centers on a haunted mansion and a financial mystery, blending humor with supernatural elements. Scheduled for release on April 10, 2025, The Raja Saab promises a refreshing change for fans.

Spirit

Spirit: Budget, Prabhas role details and leading actress name
Prabhas’s Spirit

Another highly anticipated project is Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame. Prabhas will play an intense police officer, bringing a fresh, gritty role to his career. The shoot is set to start in December, with fans eager to see a strong and bold side of Prabhas in this film.

Kalki Part 2

'Kalki 2898 AD’ set to become 1st blockbuster of 2024, collects Rs 625 crore globally
Kalki 2898 AD (Instagram)

After Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas will return as the warrior Kalki in Kalki Part 2, further exploring his powerful character. This epic drama promises stunning visuals and intense action, making it another much-awaited film.

Prabhas- Hanu Raghavpudi Project

Who is Iman Esmail? Prabhas' love interest in his next [Photos]
Iman Esmail and Prabhas (Instagram)

Teaming up with director Hanu Raghavpudi, Prabhas is set to explore new narrative territories in “Prabhas Hanu”. While the film is still in the early stages of script development, the music composition for three songs has been completed.

Major Three-Film Deal with Hombale Films

Prabhas recently signed a landmark three-film deal with Hombale Films, known for its big-budget movies. This deal includes Salaar Part 2, which will continue the high-stakes action from the first film, along with two more movies set to release from 2026 to 2028. Reports suggest Prabhas will earn about Rs. 450 crores from this deal, making it one of Tollywood’s biggest contracts.

With these diverse roles, Prabhas is proving himself as a versatile actor and Pan-Indian superstar. From horror-comedy to intense dramas and epic adventures, each project promises something new for the audience. Fans can’t wait to see what Prabhas delivers in these upcoming blockbusters, certain they’ll enjoy a thrilling cinematic experience.

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 9th November 2024 2:12 pm IST

