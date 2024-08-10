List of 8 blockbuster movies rejected by Kajol

Mumbai: Kajol, a beloved name in Bollywood, has been a leading actress for over 30 years and her journey in the film industry has been truly remarkable. Kajol first gained attention in the early ’90s, quickly becoming known for her natural acting talent and magnetic presence on screen. With a series of blockbuster films to her credit, she became one of the most iconic actresses in Bollywood.

But did you know that Kajol turned down several big films that went on to become huge hits? Among these were five movies that could have added more to her already famous pairing with Shah Rukh Khan. Here’s a look at the eight blockbuster movies that Kajol said no to, and why she made those choices.

Eight Blockbuster Movies Kajol Turned Down:

1. 3 Idiots

Director Rajkumar Hirani offered Kajol the role of Pia, which Kareena Kapoor Khan eventually played. Kajol wanted a bigger role in the film, so she chose not to do it.

2. Dil Se..

Due to scheduling conflicts with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kajol couldn’t take on the role of Meghna, which was then played by Manisha Koirala.

3. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

Kajol was offered the role of Maya but didn’t agree with the character’s choices. The role was later played by Rani Mukerji.

4. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

Kajol was considered for the role of Sakeena, but she didn’t feel it was right for her. Ameesha Patel was eventually cast in the role.

5. Dil To Pagal Hai

Yash Chopra originally wanted Kajol to play Nisha, but she passed on the role. Karisma Kapoor took the part and later won a National Film Award for her performance.

6. Veer Zaara

Kajol was asked to play Zaara opposite Shah Rukh Khan, but she declined. The role went to Preity Zinta, who delivered a memorable performance.

7. Mohabbatein

Aditya Chopra wanted Kajol for the role of Megha, but she opted out. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ended up playing the character.

8. Mohra

Kajol turned down the role of Mona in Mohra, and Raveena Tandon later took on the part.

Kajol’s decisions show her strong sense of what she wants to do as an actress. Even though she turned down these big films, she remains one of Bollywood’s most loved stars.