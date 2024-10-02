List of 8 confirmed wildcard contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 8

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu 8, hosted by Nagarjuna, is currently in its fifth week. Packed with unexpected twists and intense drama, the show has already seen several eliminations, including Sonia Akula. Now, the producers are turning up the heat by introducing new wildcard entries.

On Tuesday, the first glimpse of a wildcard contestant was dropped, sparking a frenzy of speculation on social media. Many fans believe that the first wildcard entry will be Tasty Teja, a well-known social media star. However, no official confirmation has been made yet, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the announcement.

While Tasty Teja’s entry remains uncertain, here we have a list of eight confirmed wildcard contestants. Interestingly, all of them are familiar faces, having participated in previous seasons of Bigg Boss Telugu.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Wildcard Contestants

These former contestants are expected to stir up even more drama and competition in the house. Here’s the list of returning participants:

Gangavva (Season 4) Anchor Ravi (Season 5) Mehaboob Dilse (Season 4) Nayani Pavani (Season 7) Hariteja (Season 1) Gautam Krishna (Season 7) Rohini (Season 3) Mukku Avinash (Season 4)

As these seasoned contestants prepare to re-enter the house, fans are eager to see how their dynamic personalities will shake up the game. Which ex-contestant are you most excited to see back in action? Let us know in the comments below!

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates on Bigg Boss Telugu 8.