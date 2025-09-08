List of 8 expensive watches worn by Indian celebrities

Hyderabad: For most people, a watch is simply a tool to check the time. But for India’s celebrities, it is a style statement, an investment, and sometimes even a piece of art. From Bollywood stars to cricketers and business tycoons, some of the most famous names in India own watches that cost more than luxury cars or even mansions. Siasat.com brings you the list of most expensive watches owned by Indian celebrities.

1.Anant Ambani – Rs. 70.48 Crore

Anant Ambani owns the Patek Philippe Grand Complications Sky Moon Tourbillon, one of the most complex watches ever made. Valued at Rs. 70.48 crore ($8 million), it has double dials and astronomical functions, making it a masterpiece in horology.

2.Salman Khan – Rs. 64.43 Crore

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan sports a Patek Philippe Aquanaut Haute Joaillerie Rainbow Gemstones and Diamonds watch worth Rs. 64.43 crore ($7.3 million). With its dazzling rainbow of precious stones, it mirrors his flamboyant personality.

3.Hardik Pandya – Rs. 43.83 Crore

Cricketer Hardik Pandya is famous for his luxury lifestyle. His Patek Philippe Nautilus Travel Time Blue Diamond Baguettes costs Rs. 43.83 crore ($5 million). Covered in diamonds, it is as flashy as his batting on the field.

4.Badshah – Rs. 24.85 Crore

India’s rap star Badshah owns the Richard Mille RM53-01 Tourbillon Pablo Mac Donough Limited Edition. With a futuristic design and a strong carbon case, this Rs. 24.85 crore ($2.8 million) watch is as bold as his music.

5.Shah Rukh Khan – Rs. 24.75 Crore

The King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, wears a Patek Philippe Minute Repeater Perpetual Calendar worth Rs. 24.75 crore ($2.9 million). Elegant and timeless, it reflects his stature as one of the world’s biggest film icons.

6.NTR Jr. – Rs. 8.93 Crore

Tollywood star NTR Jr. owns the Richard Mille RM40-01 McLaren Speedtail Automatic Tourbillon. Priced at Rs. 8.93 crore ($1 million), its racing-inspired design makes it a perfect fit for the energetic actor.

7.Ranbir Kapoor – Rs. 6.48 Crore

Ranbir Kapoor keeps it classic with a Patek Philippe Grand Complications Perpetual Calendar Chronograph. Valued at Rs. 6.48 crore ($740,000), the watch matches his understated charm.

8.Virat Kohli – Rs. 4.36 Crore

Cricket legend Virat Kohli owns the colourful Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona Rainbow. Priced at Rs. 4.36 crore ($498,000), it is one of Rolex’s most striking creations.

Other Celebrities and Their Watches

Rohit Sharma: Richard Mille RM65-01 – Rs. 4.36 crore.

Ranveer Singh: Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Everose – Rs. 4.25 crore.

Karan Aujla: Richard Mille RM67-02 – Rs. 4.49 crore.

Ram Charan: Jacob & Co. Astronomia Solar Constellations – Rs. 3.05 crore.

Yo Yo Honey Singh: Richard Mille RM011 Felipe Massa – Rs. 2.18 crore.

Akash Ambani: Richard Mille RM67-02 – Rs. 2.51 crore.

From movie sets to cricket grounds, these timepieces shine as brightly as their owners. In Hyderabad, where people have always had a love for gold, luxury and craftsmanship, such stories only deepen the fascination with fine watches. These are not just accessories; they are status symbols, heritage pieces, and timeless works of art.