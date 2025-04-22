List of 9 upcoming movies of actor Prabhas [2025 to 2029]

Hyderabad: Prabhas is one of the biggest stars in India today. After the huge success of Kalki 2898 AD, he is now busier than ever. With many films lined up, the actor has no free time in the coming years. His fans are super excited as he continues to sign more and more big movies.

Prabhas, Mythri Movie Makers join hands

Talks in the Telugu film circles has it that Prabhas has signed another major film with Mythri Movie Makers. While the director’s name is not yet announced, this news has already created a buzz online. Everyone is curious to know what this new combo will bring.

Shooting for Fauji in Full Swing

Right now, Prabhas is shooting for Fauji, a film directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. In this movie, he plays a soldier in a story set before India got independence. The movie is being made with a huge budget of Rs. 600 crores, which is even more than what Mythri Movie Makers spent on Pushpa 2. The team is building grand sets at Ramoji Film City, and the shoot is going on fast.

List of Prabhas’ upcoming movies

Even before this 8th movie, Prabhas had many films lined up, including:

The Raja Saab

Fauji

Spirit

Kalki 2898 AD Part 2

Salaar Part 2

A film with Lokesh Kanagaraj

A film with Prashanth Varma

Guest role in Kannappa movie

A new project with Mythri Movie Makers

He has also signed a Rs. 450 crore deal for three films with Hombale Films, the makers of KGF.

With lot of big films and record-breaking deals, Prabhas is at the top of his game. Fans are waiting with excitement to see what this new Mythri Movie Makers film will bring.