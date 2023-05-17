List of approached contestants for Bigg Boss OTT 2 [Photos]

Speculations are rife that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan might step in as the new host, replacing Karan Johar in Bigg Boss OTT 2

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th May 2023 2:34 pm IST
List of approached contestants for Bigg Boss OTT 2 [Photos]

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT, the digital version of popular reality show Bigg Boss that captivated audiences with its drama, entertainment, and high-voltage controversies, is all set to return with its highly anticipated second season. As news of the show’s impending premiere by the end of June or early July circulates, fans are buzzing with excitement and eagerly awaiting the unveiling of the final contestant lineup.

With the show’s premiere drawing near, discussions about the potential housemates for Bigg Boss OTT 2 are rife on social media platforms. While the official contestant list is yet to be announced, several names have surfaced, causing a frenzy among fans.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Contestants List

Several popular names from the entertainment industry have been reportedly approached to take part in the second season of BB OTT. Check them out below.

MS Education Academy

1. Jiya Shankar

2. Munawar Faruqui

3. Zaid Darbar

4. Anjali Arora

5. Gulshan Gautam

6. Shivam Sharma

7. Rajeev Sen

Fans have taken to Twitter, Instagram, and other social media platforms to express their excitement, predictions, and expectations for the upcoming season.

Adding fuel to the fire is speculation about Bollywood superstar Salman Khan possibly stepping in as the new host, replacing Karan Johar. Let’s wait and see to know what’s in store for Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss OTT 2 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th May 2023 2:34 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button