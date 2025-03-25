List of Bollywood movies releasing in March, April and May 2025

Mumbai: The summer of 2024 proved to be underwhelming for moviegoers, with very few major releases in April and May. The usual summer buzz at cinemas was noticeably absent last year, leaving audiences disappointed with the lack of fresh content on the big screen.

However, 2025 is set to change the game! April and May are packed with some highly anticipated Bollywood releases featuring top stars. Let’s have a look the list of biggest Bollywood films dropping in upcoming weeks.

Upcoming Bollywood Releases 2025

1. Salman Khan’s Sikandar

Release Date: March 30, 2025

Director: A.R. Murugadoss

Cast: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna

One of the most awaited films of the year, Sikandar is set for a grand worldwide release in standard and IMAX formats. Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is expected to be a high-octane action spectacle with festive fervor.

2. Sunny Deol’s Jaat

Release Date: April 10, 2025

Director: Gopichand Malineni

Cast: Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, Regina Cassandra

Jaat marks the first on-screen collaboration between Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda, with the latter playing the antagonist.

3. Rajkummar Rao’s Bhool Chuk Maaf

Release Date: April 10, 2025

Director: Karan Sharma

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi

A fresh romantic comedy starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, Bhool Chuk Maaf explores love, misunderstandings, and heartfelt moments in a lighthearted manner.

Din hai untees ya tees? Fark hai bas unnees-bees! Par yeh hai kya masla? Jaaniye 10 April ko in cinemas, tab tak Bhool Chuk Maaf ho! 😅🙏



Dinesh Vijan presents #BhoolChukMaaf starring Rajkummar Rao & Wamiqa Gabbi directed & written by Karan Sharma. pic.twitter.com/WNHW8lGfuc — Maddockfilms (@MaddockFilms) February 18, 2025

4. Patralekhaa’s Phule

Release Date: April 11, 2025

Director: Ananth Mahadevan

Cast: Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa

Directed by Ananth Mahadevan, the film has Pratik Gandhi essaying the role of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Patralekhaa as his wife, Savitribai Phule.

4. Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2

Release Date: April 18, 2025

Director: Karan Singh Tyagi

Cast: Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, Ananya Panday

The sequel to Kesari delves into the tragic yet heroic events of Jallianwala Bagh, promising a gripping war drama filled with patriotism and high-impact storytelling.

5. Emraan Hashmi’s Ground Zero

Release Date: April 25, 2025

Produced by: Excel Entertainment

Cast: Emraan Hashmi

It is a thrilling patriotic drama.

6. Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2

Release Date: May 1, 2025

Director: Raj Kumar Gupta

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Vaani Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh

The sequel to Raid will see Ajay Devgn returning as the fearless income tax officer in another high-stakes battle against corruption.

7. Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par

Expected Release Date: May 30, 2025

Director: R.S. Prasanna

Cast: Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh

Aamir Khan’s much-anticipated project is expected to be an emotional and thought-provoking film, following in the footsteps of Taare Zameen Par.