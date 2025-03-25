List of Bollywood movies releasing in March, April and May 2025

Mumbai: The summer of 2024 proved to be underwhelming for moviegoers, with very few major releases in April and May. The usual summer buzz at cinemas was noticeably absent last year, leaving audiences disappointed with the lack of fresh content on the big screen.
However, 2025 is set to change the game! April and May are packed with some highly anticipated Bollywood releases featuring top stars. Let’s have a look the list of biggest Bollywood films dropping in upcoming weeks.
Upcoming Bollywood Releases 2025
1. Salman Khan’s Sikandar
- Release Date: March 30, 2025
- Director: A.R. Murugadoss
- Cast: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna
One of the most awaited films of the year, Sikandar is set for a grand worldwide release in standard and IMAX formats. Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is expected to be a high-octane action spectacle with festive fervor.
2. Sunny Deol’s Jaat
- Release Date: April 10, 2025
- Director: Gopichand Malineni
- Cast: Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, Regina Cassandra
Jaat marks the first on-screen collaboration between Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda, with the latter playing the antagonist.
3. Rajkummar Rao’s Bhool Chuk Maaf
- Release Date: April 10, 2025
- Director: Karan Sharma
- Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi
A fresh romantic comedy starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, Bhool Chuk Maaf explores love, misunderstandings, and heartfelt moments in a lighthearted manner.
4. Patralekhaa’s Phule
- Release Date: April 11, 2025
- Director: Ananth Mahadevan
- Cast: Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa
Directed by Ananth Mahadevan, the film has Pratik Gandhi essaying the role of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Patralekhaa as his wife, Savitribai Phule.
4. Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2
- Release Date: April 18, 2025
- Director: Karan Singh Tyagi
- Cast: Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, Ananya Panday
The sequel to Kesari delves into the tragic yet heroic events of Jallianwala Bagh, promising a gripping war drama filled with patriotism and high-impact storytelling.
5. Emraan Hashmi’s Ground Zero
- Release Date: April 25, 2025
- Produced by: Excel Entertainment
- Cast: Emraan Hashmi
It is a thrilling patriotic drama.
6. Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2
- Release Date: May 1, 2025
- Director: Raj Kumar Gupta
- Cast: Ajay Devgn, Vaani Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh
The sequel to Raid will see Ajay Devgn returning as the fearless income tax officer in another high-stakes battle against corruption.
7. Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par
- Expected Release Date: May 30, 2025
- Director: R.S. Prasanna
- Cast: Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh
Aamir Khan’s much-anticipated project is expected to be an emotional and thought-provoking film, following in the footsteps of Taare Zameen Par.