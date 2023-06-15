List of countries offering ‘citizenship by investment’ programs

Over 100 countries across the world are offering citizenship by investment programs to individuals seeking another nationality. These programs require applicants to make a minimum investment in the respective country.

List of some of these countries is as follows:

Antigua and Barbuda Austria Dominica Grenada Jordan Malta Montenegro North Macedonia St. Kitts and Nevis St. Lucia Turkiye

Antigua and Barbuda citizenship

To get Antigua and Barbuda citizenship by investment, individuals need to donate a minimum of USD 100,000. The processing time for the application is 3-4 months.

The benefits of citizenship include free movement to Antigua and Barbuda, Hong Kong, Russia, Singapore, the UK, and Europe’s Schengen Area.

Austrian citizenship by investment

Individuals who are looking for Austrian citizenship by investment need to substantial contribution to the economy. The processing time is 24-36 months.

Austrian citizenship allows visa-free or visa-on-arrival travel to 189 destinations, including Canada, Hong Kong, the rest of the EU, and Europe’s Schengen Area.

Dominica citizenship

Dominica’s citizenship by investment can be obtained by donating USD 100,000 to the government. The processing time is three months and the benefit of Dominica citizenship includes the right of free movement and visa-free access to 144 destinations worldwide.

Grenada citizenship

Those who are seeking similar Grenada citizenship need to make a minimum donation of USD 150,000 and the processing time will be 3-4 months.

The benefit of Grenada citizenship includes free movement to Grenada, China, Russia, Singapore, the UK, and Europe’s Schengen Area.

Jordan citizenship by investment

For Jordan citizenship by investment, individuals need to make a minimum investment of USD 750,000. It will take three months for the processing.

Upon getting citizenship, the individual will have the right of free movement to Jordan, Hong Kong, and Turkiye, among others.

Malta citizenship by investment

Investors who are looking for Malta citizenship by investment can make an investment of a minimum of EUR 738,000 (minimum residence period of 36 months) or EUR 888,000 (minimum residence period of 12 months, including property lease). The processing time depends on specific circumstances.

For citizenship, the applicants and adult dependents must hold Maltese residence status for a minimum of 36 months (or 12 months by exception). Upon getting citizenship, they will have rights to free movement within the EU and access to numerous countries.

Montenegro citizenship

Those thinking of Montenegro citizenship by investment need to make a minimum investment of EUR 250,000 and a donation of EUR 200,000. The processing time for the application is 8-10 months.

Once granted, the citizenship will allow free movement to Montenegro, Europe’s Schengen Area, Russia, and Turkiye.

North Macedonia citizenship

In the case of North Macedonia citizenship by investment, the applicant need to make a minimum investment of EUR 200,000. The processing of the application will be done in 2-5 months.

The citizenship grants the right of free movement to Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Turkiye, and Europe’s Schengen Area.

St. Kitts and Nevis citizenship

St. Kitts and Nevis citizenship by investment can be obtained by investing a minimum of EUR 125,000. The processing of the application will take 3-6 months.

Citizenship provides the right of free movement to St. Kitts and Nevis, Hong Kong, Russia, Singapore, the UK, and Europe’s Schengen Area.

St. Lucia citizenship

In order to become eligible for St. Lucia citizenship by investment, one has to make a minimum investment of EUR 100,000 and the processing time is 3-4 months.

St. Lucia citizenship allows free movement to Hong Kong, Singapore, the UK, and Europe’s Schengen Area.

Turkiye citizenship by investment

For Turkiye citizenship by investment, the minimum investment is EUR 400,000 and the processing time is 120 days.

The Turkiye citizenship grants the right of free movement to Turkiye, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore.

All these programs offer individuals the opportunity to acquire citizenship in various countries worldwide.