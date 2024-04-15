List of expensive properties owned by Salman Khan

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has become the center of attention among fans and media circles. Shock waves have been sent through his fanbase following the recent shooting incident outside his Mumbai home, prompting a surge in curiosity about the actor and his life. With everything related to him trending online, fans are eager to delve into every aspect of Salman Khan’s world, including his impressive real estate portfolio.

With over nearly three decades in the film industry, Salman Khan has solidified his position as a versatile and successful star. His immense popularity and lucrative career have propelled his net worth to a staggering Rs 2900 crores, according to reports.

Known for his discerning taste, Salman has invested in a slew of lavish properties, from the iconic Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai to a luxurious house in Dubai.

Salman Khan’s Houses And Properties

1. Galaxy Apartments (Rs 16 Crore)

Located in Bandra West, Mumbai, Galaxy Apartments is Salman Khan’s cherished abode where he resides with his parents. The plush property boasts luxurious furnishings and serene ambiance, estimated to be worth around Rs 16 crore.

2. Panvel Farmhouse (Rs 80 Crore)

Known as Arpita Farms, Salman’s Panvel farmhouse is a lavish retreat equipped with amenities like a pool, gym, and stables. This pastoral oasis, valued at approximately Rs 80 crore, has been his haven during the pandemic lockdown.

3. Luxurious Bandra Flat (Rs 30 Crore)

Salman Khan also owns a triplex flat in Mumbai’s upscale Bandra neighborhood, valued at Rs 30 crore. This 4BHK property is designed with a swimming pool, party hall, and living area spread across multiple floors, according to a report in Cosmopolitan India.

4. Upcoming Luxurious Hotel in Mumbai

Salman Khan’s entrepreneurial ventures extend to hospitality, with plans to build a 19-floor hotel at Carter Road, Bandra. This ambitious project will feature amenities like a cafe, restaurant, gym, and convention center, further adding to his real estate empire.

5. Gorai Beach House (Rs 100 Crore)

Reports suggest that Salman Khan is also a proud owner of lavish beach property in Gorai, Mumbai, boasting facilities like a gym, swimming pool, and movie theater. Valued at Rs 100 crore, this sprawling estate reflects his penchant for luxury living.

6. Dubai Home

Salman Khan’s international real estate portfolio includes a luxurious apartment located in The Address Downtown near Burj Khalifa in Dubai. The actor frequently visits this upscale residence, showcasing his global lifestyle.

On the work front, Salman Khan will soon begin shooting for AR Murugadoss’ upcoming venture ‘Sikandar’ that is slated to hit the screens on Eid 2025.