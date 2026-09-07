Moviegoers in Hyderabad have an exciting weekend ahead, with several films across different languages and genres arriving in theatres on September 10 and 11. From Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s much-awaited reunion to Telugu romance, horror, Punjabi comedy and Hollywood survival thriller, here are the films hitting the big screen this week.

What’s releasing in Hyderabad this week?

1. Haiwaan

Directed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan is a Hindi psychological action thriller and an official remake of the 2016 Malayalam hit Oppam. The film reunites Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar after 18 years, with Khan playing a visually impaired martial artist who protects a young girl while Kumar portrays a ruthless psychopath. Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher also feature, with Mohanlal making a special cameo. The film releases on September 11.

2. Epic – First Semester

Epic – First Semester is a Telugu romantic drama directed by Aditya Haasan and starring Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya. The film revolves around love, everyday life and relationships, offering a light-hearted romantic story. With music composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab and backed by Sithara Entertainments, the movie is set to arrive in theatres this week.

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3. Dahaan: The Evil Within

Horror fans can look forward to Dahaan: The Evil Within, an Odia supernatural horror thriller directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Anupam Patnaik. The story follows a young girl who unleashes an ancient evil after opening a mysterious box inside a haunted mansion. Barsha Patnaik, Aurosikha Mishra, Samrat Mohapatra and Partha Sarathi Ray feature in the film, which releases on September 11.

4. Singh Vs Kaur 2

Punjabi cinema brings Singh Vs Kaur 2, the sequel to the 2013 hit, directed by Navaniat Singh. Starring Gippy Grewal and Shehnaaz Gill, the film blends romance, comedy and action. Shehnaaz plays Jasneet, a character with a Bengali look and dialect, adding a fresh comic element to the story. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on September 11.

5. Fall 2: Deadpoint

Fall 2: Deadpoint is a Hollywood survival thriller and the sequel to the 2022 film Fall. Directed by Peter and Michael Spierig, it follows Jax Hunter as she joins a dangerous high-altitude expedition in Thailand to honour her late sister. After an earthquake destroys the platforms, the group becomes stranded thousands of feet above the ground while facing altitude sickness, betrayals and dangerous criminals. The film releases in Indian theatres on September 11.